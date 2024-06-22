Westcliff community celebrates pioneer residents

Pioneer residents of Fleet Street in Westcliff, Chatsworth, who moved in when the area was built in 1964, were honored as they commemorated 60 years in the community. A special celebration was held at the Cavendish Primary School on Saturday, where residents from Westcliff and surrounding areas joined to honor the pioneer residents.

Entertainment was provided by bands from Chatsworth, including The Magnets, The Naked Truth, Evil Eye and Michael John. They had the crowd on their feet with nostalgic music from the '60s, '70s and '80s. The pioneer residents, all in their 80s, said they felt blessed to be a part of a community that still honored its elderly residents. They received bouquets of flowers, certificates of appreciation and gifts. Balloons were released by the youth in remembrance of those pioneer residents who had passed on.

A cake cutting ceremony also formed part of the celebration. Kiru Naidoo, a son of Westcliff and the author of Made in Chatsworth was a special guest. Kiru Naidoo was a guest speaker at the event. “It is great that we have come together to celebrate the bonds and ties that bind the community together. We must remember where we come from and the heroes among us. Telling the stories of the people that build the communities from the ground up are important parts of the stories that we must document and tell for our children, grandchildren and the children not yet born,” he said.