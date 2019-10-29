Durban - Ashen Vishnudath the man accused of killing his friend and then escaping from Westville Prison made a brief appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today.
Vishnudath, 27, charged for the murder of Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender was due to be indicted to the Durban High Court.
The matter was adjourned to November 17 for indictments to be served.
He appeared via audio visual recording from Westville Prison.
Vishnudath is accused of killing Govender whom he had reportedly been selling a car too.