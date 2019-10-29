Westville Prison escapee back in court









Ashen Vishnudath. Durban - Ashen Vishnudath the man accused of killing his friend and then escaping from Westville Prison made a brief appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today. Vishnudath, 27, charged for the murder of Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender was due to be indicted to the Durban High Court. The matter was adjourned to November 17 for indictments to be served. He appeared via audio visual recording from Westville Prison. Vishnudath is accused of killing Govender whom he had reportedly been selling a car too.

Govender was reported missing by his family on March 6 and his body was found hours later in Mariannhill. He sustained gunshot wounds to his head.

Vishnudath was later arrested and charged for his murder. While awaiting trial he escaped from Westville Prison using a false identity document and R300 in August.

Police launched a two-month hunt for Vishnudath who was eventually arrested in the Durban area.

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit swooped in on him in Umbilo. He was believed to have been selling car parts.

In addition to his murder charges Vishnudath also faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice and escaping from lawful custody.

Three people, including Vishnudath's father Raj, 53, was arrested and charged for defeating the ends of justice.

Raj was released on R3000 bail.

Vishnudath's two friends Sudeshan Govender, 34, and Tashlin Joel Israel, 27, have been unsuccessful in their bail attempts due to the seriousness of the case.

They will appear in court on

POST