Westville prison escapee robbed,killed and threw friend off gorge: State









Ashen Vishnudath who escaped from Westville Prison in August has been arrested in the Umbilo area. File picture Durban - Reservoir Hills murder suspect Ashen Vishnudath allegedly picked up his friend from his home, shot him three times, robbed him and then disposed of his body by throwing it off Giba Gorge in Marianhill. This the State's contention in indictments served on Vishnudath this week. The 27-year-old is charged with the murder of Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender. According to the 11-page indictment, Govender was a self-employed mechanic and car restoration specialist who operated his business from his residence at Orleans Place, Reservoir Hills. The nature of his business entailed him buying and selling cars and due to the success of his business, the deceased was known to often have large amounts of cash in his possession.

The State further alleged that Vishnudath, who was employed at a car rental company, was an acquaintance of the deceased and knew he ran a successful business and was always in possession of large amounts of cash. For this reason the accused devised a plan to rob and kill Govender.

To this end and some time prior to March 6, 2019, the accused successfully negotiated the sale of his partner Christina Eveon Pillay's car -a Nissan Almera - with the deceased.

Shortly after midday on March 6 the accused who was allegedly armed with a firearm picked up the Govender from his residence in Orleans Place and proceeded to his home in 52 Stanton Street in order to conclude the sale.

It is alleged the accused and deceased alighted from the vehicle and shortly thereafter, the accused produced the firearm and robbed the deceased of R10 000 cash, a Samsung S5 and another cellphone.

Thereafter he shot the deceased three times in the head and/or face injuring him fatally.

It is alleged accused thereafter dragged the deceased’s body back into the said vehicle and drove to Giba Gorge, Gweni in Marianhill where he disposed of the deceased’s body.

After returning to the Reservoir Hills area for a brief period, the accused fled in the said vehicle to Johannesburg.

According to post mortem results, Govender died at Vishnudath's home from a perforating gunshot wound to the head.

Vishnudath faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and escaping for lawful custody.

In addition to the murder charge, Vishnudath escaped from Westville Prison in August and was re-arrested in October. Three people, including his father, have been charged with defeating the ends of justice.

The trial has been set down for March and the State intends calling 43 witnesses.

