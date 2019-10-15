Westville Prison escapee to be indicted at next court appearance









Ashen Vishnudath. File picture Durban - The State intends serving indictments at the next court appearance of murder accused Ashen Vishnudath who brazenly escaped from Westville Prison in August. Vishnudath, 27, an awaiting trial prisoner, was re-arrested on Monday and appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. His matter was adjourned to October 29 where he will be indicted to the Durban High Court. He is believed to have been selling car parts in the Umbilo area when members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit swooped in on him. In addition to murder charges, Vishnudath, also faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice and escaping for lawful custody.

Vishnudath has been charged with the murder of Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender.

Govender was reported missing by his family on March 6 and his body was found hours later in Mariannhill. He sustained gunshot wounds to his head.

At the time of the suspect's escape, the deceased's father, Sam, told POST that the family felt "cheated."

“What baffles me is how this man escaped from a place like Westville Prison. He left the prison on Thursday but we were only notified on Saturday. Why did it take them so long to realised he was missing?”

On August 15, Vishnudath, allegedly with the help of two friends, planned an escape from Westville Prison using a fake identity document and a cost of R300.

Sudeshan Govender, 34, and Tashlin Joel Israel, 27, and Vishnudath's father Raj,53, have been charged with defeating the ends of justice and remain in police custody.

POST