Durban - The State intends serving indictments at the next court appearance of murder accused Ashen Vishnudath who brazenly escaped from Westville Prison in August.
Vishnudath, 27, an awaiting trial prisoner, was re-arrested on Monday and appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
His matter was adjourned to October 29 where he will be indicted to the Durban High Court.
He is believed to have been selling car parts in the Umbilo area when members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit swooped in on him.
In addition to murder charges, Vishnudath, also faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice and escaping for lawful custody.