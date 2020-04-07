What is Hanuman Jayanti and why is it important?

Durban - Hindus worldwide are observing Hanuman Jayanti today. According to the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, the word Jayanti is made up of Jaya which means "victory" and Anta which means "end." "Jayanti refers to one who triumps in the end, and therefore Hanuman Jayanti is the day on which Hanuman is celebrated since he is the one who stands victorious despite all the odds." The religious day is observed in the month of Chaitra on the Full Moon Day (Purnima). "Hindus throughout the world start the month of Chaitra with Rama Naumee celebrations which culminate on the ninth day. On the 15th day of this month, Hindus venerate arguably the greatest devotee of God, Hanuman."

The day is marked by fasting, prayer and a sumptuous vegetarian feast at sunset.

Hindus are urged to observe the day in the following ways:

"A distinctive feature is the recitation of the of the Hanuman Chalisa. It is also appropriate that on this occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi devotees should try to understand the significance and relevance of this great devotee of God by reciting and discussing scriptures such as the Ramcharitmanas."

The President and Officials of The SA Hindu Maha Sabha extended it best wishes to all Hindus during this auspicious period.

President of the Sabha, Ashwin Trikamjee said: "Let us embrace the messages from the Ramayan to invoke in us the spirit of unity. Let us help one another during this period. Our prayer will ensure that any hardship experienced will be restored by our faith."

