WhatsApp group, Universal Charity donates 500 grocery hampers in Pietermaritzburg

Durban - AN intensive care unit (ICU) nurse discovered her love for helping the less fortunate after she attended a prayer at her local temple. “Many years ago, my guru, Roopchand Dhanilall, taught us that the meaning of life was to serve others. He used to take us to the homes of families to hand out food hampers and while there, they would open up to us about their hardships. He helped me realise that my calling was to serve others at this level,” said Radhika Ramsing. Ramsing, of Northdale, said her brother-in-law contacted her last year to assist in a feeding scheme for the elderly. “I was talking to one of the elderly women while there. She said she enjoyed our company and asked us to visit again, even if we came empty-handed. Her request touched me and others and we decided we needed to do more for people.” This prompted her to start the WhatsApp group, Universal Charity.

“Via the group, we collect food and clothing to donate to others. When the lockdown started, I told the members I wanted to start a food hamper drive and they agreed it was a good idea. Many people donated to this initiative.”

During the lockdown, Ramsing and more than 200 members on her WhatsApp group donated more than 500 grocery hampers in Pietermaritzburg.

She said they also donated baby clothes and nappies, and arranged for hot meals for the elderly at an old-age home.

She added that even though many of the families they helped had little, they were hospitable and offered them tea and juice.

“We see people with tears walking out of their homes to greet us. Their palms are together to thank us. Some use walking aids. I feel heart sore when I see this.”

She said her three children, aged 27, 23 and 10, also delivered hampers recently and returned home overwhelmed by their experiences.

“There’s a saying ‘I am a good neighbour who can afford to eat. I need to see to my next-door neighbour’. That has been my motto.”

Ramsing said she was also raised in a poor home. “I know what these people could be feeling, so I give back however I can.”

She meditates in her prayer room to help her deal with her emotions.

