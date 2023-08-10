WHAT started off as a vision to compile a community-created book to commemorate and celebrate Merebank, has turned into a movement. The Merebank Book Project has evolved into a broader initiative, now incorporating the motto, ‘revitalising the community of Merebank’.

The project is an initiative that is being undertaken by community activists from the late ‘70s early ‘80s and onward, said Jeveen Padayachee, the organising secretary for the project. “As far back as in 1991, we had the Merebank Ratepayers Association and our chairperson at that time, the late Govindin Ramsamy, was an iconic figure, who was involved in the anti-apartheid struggle. At that time, civic organisations were basically a front to mobilise people because organisations of political nature were banned. “We had an idea to compile a book to document the history and development of Merebank, which had a colourful history. There were a lot of people, who were involved in the Struggle. Viren Singh, our then-secretary of the ratepayers association, led the book project. Over the years, we tried to get this off the ground by getting information from the community.”

Their approach was for this to be a community-sourced and driven project. Photographs shared by the community of Merebank on the Facebook page: Merebank Book Project show the legacy and history of the area. Picture: Facebook/Merebank Book Project “Instead of having one person write the book, we took it directly to the community to ensure it is a community generated book. Fortunately, we are in the age of social media and engaged this way. We created WhatsApp and Facebook groups, we have a dedicated email address and we use Google Forms to gather information.” They have more than 800 people, who have joined the WhatsApp group and over 1 600 members on the Facebook group.

“We started the project on January 10 this year, focussing on the social media platforms. Initially we thought interest would wane but the community responded positively to this project. “We engaged them through various methods. For example, we asked them to choose the name. We have a core group of volunteers who are trying to help us. We are trying to create a people’s map of Merebank where we go to every street and house to document the pioneer residents and their contributions to the community.” Photographs shared by the community of Merebank on the Facebook page: Merebank Book Project show the legacy and history of the area. Picture: Facebook/Merebank Book Project Padayachee said the book would contain different components.

“The first part will look at the history and development of Merebank to cover the historical significance and accuracy. This could be used for research material for anybody doing background work on Merebank. “Part two will look at how Merebank functioned in its glory days in terms of its activities, the people who put the area on the map, and the political figures who come out of Merebank. “We had the likes of Mac Maharaj, who stayed in Merebank for a while, Judge Thumba Pillay, Sunny Singh, Dr Vijay Ramlakan and others who made amazing contributions to the Struggle. Many people were detained on Robben Island, like Kisten Dorasamy. They went through many hardships for the country’s liberation.

Griffiths Mxenge, a civil rights lawyer from the Eastern Cape and member of the ANC, was killed in 1981 by the apartheid death squad in Umlazi. The picture shows, from left, Adhir Maharaj, Subi Govender (the sister of Costal Govender), and Costal Govender. The ANC flag was banned, so the Natal Indian Congress used their flag with the ANC colours in solidarity and to honour the fallen hero. Picture: Facebook/Yan Pillay/Merebank Book Project “We will also celebrate sporting heroes like Victor Govindsamy, a legend in the soccer fraternity; Steven Ganesh, Mervyn Richards and others. “In addition, we will tackle how the various churches, temples and mosques developed. The book will be religion-neutral, politics neutral and nuanced towards a democratic perspective of the community.” Padayachee said work on the book led to a revitalisation in the community.

“The project has gone beyond merely compiling a book. It has become a movement to revitalise the community. There have been many legacy projects in the community, sports organisations and movements from the old days reunite in recent months. The book compilation and these kind of activities is gearing toward revitalising Merebank and bringing the community back to its glory days. “The Merebank Book Project Legacy Trust is the repository of any cash coming through. It will help fund other initiatives like school bursaries, adult education and garden projects. A house recently burnt down on Nizaam Road and the trust handed over a cheque to assist the family. We are launching an emergency relief fund.” Padayachee said everything for the project was done voluntarily.

“We tried to get professional, skilled work done voluntarily. It may not always be possible. In some cases we may have to pay for content editors or graphic art work but we are trying to recruit as many volunteers to assist with these services. We hope to publish the book next April or May.” Follow ‘The Merebank Book Project’ page on Facebook, or email [email protected] for more information. The Durban International Book Fair will start at The Globe at Suncoast on August 9 to 13.