Whimsical journey into Durban's colourful community

Film Review: Made in Chatsworth Reviewer: Jerald Vedan

Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, and get ready to be whisked away on a delightful and charming adventure through the vibrant streets of Chatsworth, Durban. "Made in Chatsworth," the brainchild of Anivesh Singh and his magnificent Micromega Publications, takes us on a fascinating journey that is equal parts hilarious, heart-warming, and downright whimsical. On a shoestring budget, this documentary captures the true spirit and essence of Chatsworth, a community that is as diverse as it is alive. From the moment the film starts rolling, you can sense the excitement in the air. The bustling numerical roads of this South African jewel comes alive with laughter, colour, and a multitude of stories waiting to be shared, including that of the resident ghost "Highway Sheila".

The eloquent and debonair Kiru Naidoo, ever the master storyteller, casts a spotlight on the history, attractions, and the wonderfully diverse residents of Chatsworth. Kanthan Pillay talks of his sojourns at the Havenside Park with his religious first girlfriend. He pleads due to his yogic practices nothing untoward happened, but the possibility remains that he had read the banned "Kama Sutra" at that stage and wondered. While the community mainly consists of Indian heritage, everyone, regardless of cultural background, comes together to create a tapestry of personalities that will leave you in awe.

One of the highlights of the film is undoubtedly the little local enterprises that pepper the streets of Chatsworth. From Aunty Rumba the Indian Curry Queen, who serves Kiru Naidoo a delectably overflowing mutton bunny to the Bangladesh Market stall holder purveying his up to date potatoes to the fish-cake champion and bakery owner, to the young Caucasian henna artist, these businesses are more than just places of commerce. They are the beating heart of a community that brims with creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Yes, the people of the informal areas love the fusion food, and some can cook breyani as good as Uncle Dawood but what truly steals the show is the film's exploration of the local patois. The clever use of interviews and tongue-in-cheek conversations with residents allow us to dive headfirst into the linguistic maze of Chatsworth. Whether it's the mischievous twinkle that accompanies a well-placed "howzit" or the sly chuckle that follows an inside joke in their unique slang, you can't help but fall in love with the infectious joy that lies within their words.

And oh, the cuisine! Prepare your taste buds for an explosion of flavours as the film takes you on a mouthwatering tour of Chatsworth's culinary treasures. From spicy curries that'll make your eyes water with delight to delectable sweets that could give Willy Wonka a run for his money. It's an endless buffet of deliciousness that will leave you craving for more. Despite its modest budget, "Made in Chatsworth" rises above expectations and delivers a truly magical experience. The film's heart lies in the people, and their infectious energy fills every frame with a whimsical charm that is impossible to resist. The audience at its screenings in Durban could barely contain their laughter and applause, and it's no wonder why. So, if you're in the mood for a side-splitting, heart-warming, and utterly delightful adventure, look no further than "Made in Chatsworth." Step into the colourful world of Durban's vibrant community, and be prepared to be swept away on a wave of laughter, cultural appreciation, and a newfound love for all things Chatsworth. Due to popular demand, there will be further screenings on December 16 in Joburg and Durban.