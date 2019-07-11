Rossburgh garage owner Kidesh Ramjettan. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The two remaining accused charged for the murder of Durban businessman Kidesh Ramjettan have been indicted to the Durban High Court. Menziwa Afrika Mdakane, 35, and Zakhele Dubazane, 32, both from Soweto, appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

They face charges of murder and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

All three were arrested by Warrant Officer Rajen Nagesar and Praved Maharaj from Provincial Organised Crime Durban.

Their co-accused Ayanda Shezi, 34, was jailed for life in November 2018.

Ramjettan, a married father of one, was gunned outside his service station in Rossburgh on August 22, 2018.

In his guilty plea Shezi, a father of four, said he was hired and paid R30 000 to kill Ramjettan in August.

He told the court that he needed money to pay for his aunt's funeral and to support his 4 biological children and his sisters' two children.

According to indictments all three accused were hired by persons unknown to the State to kill Ramjettan.

It is alleged that on the afternoon of August 22, all three drove to the Engen Garage in 220 South Coast Road, Rossburgh to execute their plan to kill the deceased.

Dubazane who was the driver of the car, remained in the vehicle which was parked a short distance away from the garage while Mdakane and Shezi armed with a firearm proceeded to the garage on foot.

The State alleges that the deceased died on scene and post mortem results revealed he died from gunshot injuries to the head and blood aspiration.

They further allege that all three men acted in common purpose.

The State is expected a total of 35 witnesses, which include Shezi.

The accused will make their first appearance in the Durban High court on September 6 for a provisional trial date.

POST