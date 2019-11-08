Durban - Convicted killer Shalin Ganas claimed the Umkomaas couple he brutally murdered in August had stolen jewellery worth R92 000 from him.
Ganas, 37, was convicted and sentenced for killing Sathie Pillay, 78, and his wife Southree Pillay, 74, in the Pietermaritzburg Court on Wednesday.
He received 15 years for each count of murder and 5 years for theft of a motor vehicle. All sentences will run concurrently and the effective sentence will be 25 years.
The couple were found dead in their Willowglen home on August 1.
In his plea statement, Ganas claimed he began renting a room at the couples' home in December 2018. Soon thereafter he was arrested by police on a separate charge.