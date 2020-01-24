Durban - A Phoenix woman and her domestic worker appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Friday morning for allegedly attempting to kill the woman's 62-year-old husband.
The duo and two other accused were arrested and face charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
All four suspects were remanded in police custody at Phoenix SAPS and will appear in court next week for a possible bail application.
The accused are Sandra Govender, Nomfundiso Natabe, Zandile Yelema and Kwanele Mebe. They are aged between 38 and 53.
According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the four women had tried to strangle the pensioner with a scarf while he watched television.