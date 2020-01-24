Wife, domestic who tried to strangle Phoenix man to remain behind bars









Picture: Pixabay Durban - A Phoenix woman and her domestic worker appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Friday morning for allegedly attempting to kill the woman's 62-year-old husband. The duo and two other accused were arrested and face charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. All four suspects were remanded in police custody at Phoenix SAPS and will appear in court next week for a possible bail application. The accused are Sandra Govender, Nomfundiso Natabe, Zandile Yelema and Kwanele Mebe. They are aged between 38 and 53. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the four women had tried to strangle the pensioner with a scarf while he watched television.

"According to the victim he had been seated in his lounge when he was attacked by three women who put a bin bag over his head and used a scarf to strangle him.

"It is alleged that the victim fought back and managed to remove the bag from his head. He then realised that one of the women was his domestic helper."

Mbele said the attack persisted as the suspects attempted to suffocate him.

"While the attack was in the progress, the suspects were allegedly joined by the victim’s wife who also attempted to suffocate him.

"The victim managed to activate the panic alarm and a neighbour came to his rescue," said Mbele.

She said police officers from Phoenix SAPS called to the scene and the suspects were arrested.

In September, a Port Elizabeth man was charged for attempting to kill his 36-year-old estranged wife by shooting her.

