Wife, domestic worker and two others arrested for trying to strangle Phoenix man









Picture: luctheo/Pixabay Durban - A Phoenix woman and her domestic worker were arrested this week for attempting to kill the woman's husband while he was watching television. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a total of four women had tried to strangle the 62-year-old victim. "According to the victim he had been seated in his lounge when he was attacked by three women who put a bin bag over his head and used a scarf to strangle him. "It is alleged that the victim fought back and managed to remove the bag from his head. He then realised that one of the women was his domestic helper." Mbele said the attack persisted as the suspects attempted to suffocate him.

"While the attack was in the progress, the suspects were allegedly joined by the victim’s wife who also attempted to suffocate him.

"The victim managed to activate the panic alarm and a neighbour came to his rescue," said Mbele.

She said police officers from Phoenix SAPS called to the scene and the suspects were arrested.

All four women aged between 38 and 53 are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Friday.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

In September, a Port Elizabeth man was charged for attempting to kill his 36-year-old estranged wife.

Police spokesperson Janse Van Rensburg said police responded to a complaint of domestic violence after the woman and her sister went to the house to fetch some of her belongings.

According to police, when the woman and her sister went to the house they were confronted by her husband who was armed.

A shot was fired, injuring the woman in her head. The husband was arrested.

