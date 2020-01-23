Durban - A Phoenix woman and her domestic worker were arrested this week for attempting to kill the woman's husband while he was watching television.
According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a total of four women had tried to strangle the 62-year-old victim.
"According to the victim he had been seated in his lounge when he was attacked by three women who put a bin bag over his head and used a scarf to strangle him.
"It is alleged that the victim fought back and managed to remove the bag from his head. He then realised that one of the women was his domestic helper."
Mbele said the attack persisted as the suspects attempted to suffocate him.