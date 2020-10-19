Woman arrested for missing Pinetown man’s murder

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that a 35-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with the murder of Dhunpall Rajcoomar. Rajcoomar, 53, a businessman from Gillitts, Pinetown, was reported missing on October 14 at Malvern SAPS. His body was found the following day in an abandoned house at Mount Vernon Road in Bellair. “The man was found with his hands tied behind the back and his legs were also tied with cable ties,” said KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala. A case of murder was opened at Bellair SAPS.

Gwala said police traced and arrested the 35-year-old suspect in Chatsworth the same day.

“She is expected to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.”

The KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, has welcomed the arrest.

According to Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, Rajcoomar’s family had contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) at about 10pm on Tuesday, saying that he had failed to return to his home in Gillitts.

Balram said Rajcoomar operated a truck-for-hire business and on the day of his disappearance was expected to meet a customer outside the Bellair police station.

“According to his customer they were looking to hire his Isuzu truck to pick up a window frame.”

