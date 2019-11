Woman killed by police vehicle









Durban - A woman died after she was knocked over by a police car while crossing the R102 on KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast last Monday night. Patti Naidoo, 60, of Croftdene, Chatsworth, sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene. Her brother, Colin, said eight days earlier, she travelled by bus to a resort in Southport in Port Shepstone to observe the Feast of Tabernacle. “This feast is observed in Israel in the month of October. In South Africa, some Christians, like Patti, observe the feast. It is a time for reflection on one’s personal life and faith.” Colin said Naidoo, a former clerk, preferred to be alone at this time.

“She just completed observing the feast when she died.”

He said while growing up, his sister was committed to the Christian faith and never missed a church service.

“She never married and did not have children.

“She devoted her time to helping those in need and was a volunteer at the Aryan Benevolent Home in Chatsworth. She also belonged to a senior citizens group where she taught dance.”

Colin said Naidoo prayed for those who were sick and made them get-well cards.

“She had a warm and loving personality, and was a motherly figure to many people.”

Although saddened by her death, he said their family would leave everything in God’s hands.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Naidoo was crossing the R102 at upper Melville when she was struck by a state vehicle.

“Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and no arrests have been made.”

Naidoo’s funeral was on Saturday at the Clairwood Cemetery.

