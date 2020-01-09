Woman shot dead, vehicles set alight in Taylors Halt









Durban - A woman was killed and a man seriously injured following a shooting incident at Khobongwaneni in Taylors Halt, KwaZulu Natal. According to ER24's Russel Meiring, paramedics along with the Pietermaritzburg Fire Services, were dispatched to the scene, arriving at 13h15. "On scene, medics found that several vehicles had been set alight. The body of a woman was found lying in a field while a man was found inside the residence. "Fire services began to extinguish the fires while medics assessed the patients. Assessments showed that the woman had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and showed no signs of life while the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder. "Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the woman and she was declared dead," said Meiring.

He said the man was treated for his injury and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to a nearby provincial hospital.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," concluded Meiring.

In a seperate incident, a suspect who allegedly shot dead two brothers in October made his first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said brothers Sabelo, 31, and Vusi Zangwe, 38, were shot dead at a local tavern in Canelands Verulam on October 20.

"They sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and were declared dead at the scene."

A third person - a 24-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to hospital for medical attention police confirmed.

The 22-year-old suspects was traced and arrested at Nsuze police cells on January 7 where he was being detained for a case of house robbery committed in the Umhlali policing precinct during December 2019.

"The suspect was terrorising the community of Canelands and surrounding areas since May 2019. He was further linked to other three murder cases committed in Verulam, Nsuze as well as five robbery cases committed in Verulam and Tongaat areas. He will also be profiled to check if he is linked to other serious and violent cases. More arrests are imminent as the investigative team is still busy conducting their investigation," said Gwala.

POST