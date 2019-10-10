Woman who lied to family about being pregnant charged with kidnapping newborn









File picture: Pixabay Durban - A 32-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped a newborn baby is due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court today. KZN police said the woman was arrested by The Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala is it alleged that on October 7 the victim woke up to find her three-week-old baby had disappeared. "She discovered that entry was gained through a window and reported the incident to police. "A case of kidnapping was opened at the Plessislaer police station and transferred to the Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation," said Zwane.

He said a rigorous police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect later that evening.

"The baby was found and reunited with the mother. It is alleged that the suspect who resides close to the victims home, had lied to her family and friends about being pregnant, which led to her stealing the infant."

Last month Gauteng police issued a warning to parents to not allow even a person they know to take their children away from them, after a teenager took a baby away from a mother at a park.

The Star reported the teenager had been known to the child's mother. She had played with the child and offered to buy her a packet of chips before fleeing with the infant.

The child was found two days later at the teenager's flat and appeared in court. She was not charged with kidnapping because she did not forcefully take the child away, police said.

POST