Durban - A 32-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped a newborn baby is due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court today.
KZN police said the woman was arrested by The Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala is it alleged that on October 7 the victim woke up to find her three-week-old baby had disappeared.
"She discovered that entry was gained through a window and reported the incident to police.
"A case of kidnapping was opened at the Plessislaer police station and transferred to the Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation," said Zwane.