Members of the non-profit organisation, Wentworth United, protested last week against the rape, abuse and murder of women. Picture: Facebook

Durban - ACTIVISTS against women abuse say they were not surprised by the findings of a poll conducted by Ipsos that one in 10 South Africans believe men have the right to physically attack their partners or wives. The global market research and consulting firm conducted 3600 in-home, face-to-face, interviews with randomly selected people.

It looked at how South Africans weighed attitudes towards women and examined the opinions on a woman’s place in marital relations, and violence against women.

Researchers questioned participants on the dynamics between a man and a woman, and whether it was necessary for a woman to obey her partner or husband.

Sixty-three percent of the participants, which equates to one in six people, thought women should obey their husbands.

This was the belief of more women than men.

“This illustrates a deep-seated paternalism and conservative view in our society, seeing a woman as a possession rather than an individual in her own right,” said Mari Harris, the public affairs director at Ipsos.

Younger people were slightly less likely to agree, with 51% of the 15 to 17 year age group agreeing with this, compared to higher proportions of older people.

People aged between 35 and 49 were the largest group to agree. Only 14% of people disagreed.

Of the opinions held by different population groups, Indians and whites were less likely to agree; with black people holding the highest percentage of those who said that women should obey their husbands.

When it came to physical violence, 78% did not personally agree with the opinion. However, when speaking of what the community thought, people tended to agree more.

“The levels of agreement, that physical abuse is acceptable, are still alarmingly high and at least one in every 10 South Africans find this acceptable. Is it then strange that physical abuse of women is so prevalent in our country?.”

Aroona Chetty, the director of the Phoenix Child Welfare, said the findings were not surprising, adding that it was disappointing so many people felt this way.

She said it was imperative that the perception was changed and for this to happen, men and women had to be educated and empowered.

“It is terrible that in the new age, with the new constitution and the amount of information readily available, people were still thinking this way.”

Chetty found that it was usually the older people, who were brought up with the mindset that men were superior to women.

“In the Indian community, for instance, many women are taught to respect men no matter the situation. This mindset is gradually changing with the younger generation, who are independent thinkers.”

From her work in the field, Chetty said some women believed that if a man loved them, he was allowed to abuse them.

“And this outlook shockingly starts when the children are in school. Girls allow boys to lay their hands on them, and it spills over into their adult lives.”

The abuse, added Chetty, also stemmed from children watching their mothers being abused and they found it to be acceptable behaviour.

“She must also stop believing what her partner tells her, that she is not good enough and that no one else would want her. Never justify the behaviour, stop accepting the abuse. It is not okay. You are not alone. We are here to help you.”

Cookie Edwards, the director of the KZN Network on Violence Against Women, said: “The role of a man in a family needs to be re-visited. If a man is not working and the woman is bringing in the money, how can he be considered the head of the home? Sadly, this is learnt behaviour from older generations. What was sanctioned then, is no more.”

She said some women viewed abuse as a sign of love.

“But this myth needs to be flipped on its head. Respect must work both ways.”

Nirode Bramdaw, the director of the Aryan Benevolent Home in Chatsworth, added: “Abuse is a grave problem that is growing every day and is exacerbated by alcohol and drugs. The only way to alleviate this, is to constantly educate society around the inherent rights of women. That 10% of SA’s population, who see this as normal and acceptable behaviour, is worrying.”

He said many of the cases they dealt with involved women being embarrassed to speak out.

“I encourage women in these situations to be more vocal of their abusive circumstances.”

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, a woman’s rights activist and attorney, believed the number of people who thought men had a right to assault their partners was higher.

“They just won’t admit to it. Of those who do admit to it, and see nothing wrong with violence, it’s a result of a patriarchal mindset that sees men as entitled and superior, making their partners inferior and property, so they can do whatever they want to.

“We must challenge this destructive behaviour. Women’s rights are human rights.”

Lubna Nadvi, from the Advice Desk for Abused Women, said in any context or culture, it was unacceptable for men to beat their partners.

“It is a reflection of ignorance and it is unfortunate.

“The human rights framework and the Constitution is clear on the rights of women.”

She said in order to change the mindsets of people, a civil approach and a formal intervention was paramount, and this needed to start with children.

“Children absorb information quickly and, therefore, a curriculum must be adopted to teach the correct and appropriate behaviour between males and females.

“For people who are older, we need constant public announcements and programmes, across all languages and cultures, to counter the message that violence is okay.”

