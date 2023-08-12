WOMEN’S MONTH: Putting ‘menstrual equity’ on the global map

MENSTRUAL equity. It’s not something you hear as often as you would the likes of school feeding schemes or uniform and stationary drives, but for Valerie Whomashnee Naidoo it is an issue that prompted her to act for the future of young girls. In 2018, she founded the Wireless Female Network. By 2021, it became a registered entity.

“Sixty percent of the organisation's charter focuses on achieving menstrual equity, so the girl child can receive a good quality education and the single and homeless young woman is better enabled to manage her periods with dignity. “The other channels that we focus on is gender-based violence, upskilling females in the tech and digital spaces, work readiness programmes for the youth, and health campaigns focused on empowering female wellness.” The Wireless Female Network is based in Phoenix. It has regional ambassadors throughout KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg, and internationally in 15 countries across four continents.

“The Wireless Female Network is a registered entity and is currently self-funded. However, from time to time we do get sponsors. Our programmes have taken place throughout various places in KZN, in Johannesburg, Bhopal in India, in Trinidad and Tobago, and the upcoming programme is being launched at the end of August in South Sudan, Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya and Zimbabwe. “We hold campaigns such as the Sanitary Towel Bank initiative to reduce period poverty; and the Little Handbag of Hope initiative, which is overseen by our girl child ambassador, Tashmira Azaria. Our 10 000 Steps to close the loop in period poverty is being rolled out globally by our country ambassadors. It aims to reach a million girls by December 2025. “We also had a workshop called Pathways to Dignity to educate boys and girls in menstrual health management; environmental and sanitation projects to clean up the surrounding areas; and we have assisted a few areas in KZN that had experienced issues with lack of water.”

Among others, a highlight last year was their first annual Menstrual Health Dialogue across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, which launched with around 100 participants from around the globe, participating in conversations to achieve menstrual equity. Valerie Whomashnee Naidoo, the founder and COO of the Wireless Female Network, during an initiative to empower youth with skills development. Picture: Supplied “Females are massively disadvantaged and barriers and taboos surrounding menstrual health further broaden the gender gap, putting women on the back foot with regard to better paying jobs, promotion, a seat in the boardroom, etc. “Research conducted by The Wireless Female Network shows that period poverty has a direct link to generational poverty. Period poverty is not just a female issue but a global one and unfortunately, it is not given the attention it ought to be given.

“Menstrual health is not implicitly stated in the sustainable development goals but women continue to push forward in business, their careers and even socially so we are not left behind. The Wireless Female Network is currently working with organisations and learning institutes to create a period positive world to achieve menstrual equity and ensure that females no longer suffer in silence.” She said one of the The Wireless Female Network’s bigger goals was to launch a menstrual health station at a school. They would also like to roll out a social entrepreneurship programme for single unemployed young women to enable them with a skill to make reusable sanitary pads and commercialise the product so that these women can start earning an income. For more information, visit www.wirelessfemalenetwork.org or email [email protected] and [email protected]