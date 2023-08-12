WOMEN’S MONTH: Using social media to empower, unite women

WomanPACT was established three years ago and today it is one of the major players on South African social media platforms focusing on women's emancipation. Their Facebook platform has in excess of 209 000 followers.

The organisation is described as a movement by women, for women, and dedicated to empowering women through skills-building, job creation, community outreach and social upliftment. Charlene Singh, the head of digital communications at WomanPACT Foundation, said: “The foundation was established in response to various pressing issues faced by women in South Africa. These challenges range from gender-based violence (GBV) and economic disenfranchisement to non-active citizenry and unemployment. Woman PACT launched its ‘1 garden 1 home’ as part of its food sustainability project, providing women-headed households seedlings and tools to help them get gardens started that produce small crops which could helps them sustain their families. Picture: Facebook “We are a registered non-profit organisation (NPO) dedicated to serving the needs of women. We are based in Durban and have branches in various parts of the city. We are proud to be the largest social media platform on Facebook in South Africa focusing on women's emancipation. As part of the 2023 global community accelerator, we are affiliated with Facebook,” she said.

Singh said that they actively engaged with and held programmes in several communities in Durban. This included Phoenix, Chatsworth, KwaMashu, Inanda, Newlands, Wentworth, Tongaat, Merebank, Chesterville and Mayville. “Throughout our journey, we have been involved in a diverse range of programmes and outreach projects, including GBV workshops, campaigns, and counselling; community activations and solidarity campaigns; skills development initiatives; and feeding schemes, specifically targeting clinics, hospitals, and indigent communities. We are also involved in education programmes for girls; dialogues, conferences and symposiums on relevant topics.” Woman PACT undertook an Empowerment Teaching Exchange Programme with a global team of recruiters in September last year. This assisted in getting 35 graduates placed in teaching positions abroad. Picture: Facebook She said supporting and empowering women was important as women continue to face challenges and remain on the lowest tier of development.

“They often experience triple oppression, which is oppression based on a woman’s sex, their colour and their class. When combined this negates their right to social inequality, necessitating active citizenry and advocacy to enhance their quality of life and amplify their voices in safe spaces.” Singh said they have several outreach and community projects planned during Women's Month and beyond. One of the weekly community outreaches to provide hot meals to indigent communities. Picture: Facebook These include corporate sector intervention in collaboration with Talksure to create platforms for women to address mental health and workplace issues. There will be, among others, an activation in Tongaat to recognise the historical role of women in the country’s liberation; a GBV conversation in Glenwood; and a programme in Mayville and central Durban aimed at fostering healthy relationships between mothers and daughters.