WOMEN’S MONTH: ‘We do what we can for a better tomorrow’

RITA Abraham had a dream for almost five decades ago – to empower South African women in business, or on the home front. When she founded the South African Woman’s Forte (SAWF) in 1977, launching it at the Royal Hotel in 1999, she wanted to help women with their various daily challenges and empower them.

Abraham, the founding president and the honorary president of the organisation, said they were registered as a non-profit organisation. “While we rely on donations, our members and their families assist from time to time when the need arises, like for the recent Covid-19 pandemic and the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal. By volunteering their time, our members get the opportunity to talk to new people, sharpen their social skills, expand their network and connect with the community to make it a better place. After all, the forte’s motto is: We do what we can for a better tomorrow.” Abraham said helping the community also helped their members.

“Over the years, I have seen members boost their self-confidence, self-esteem and gain much satisfaction by doing good for others. It provides them with a natural sense of accomplishment; giving them pride and identity, and that in itself empowers our members.” SAWF is based in KwaZulu-Natal. “We had a branch in Gauteng but it was closed before the pandemic. We plan to reopen and start a new branch in the Western Cape. We assist wherever the need arises, including in areas like Stanger, Verulam, Inanda, Phoenix, Amaoti, Chatsworth and the Durban CBD.”

Abraham said that over the years, they worked with veteran journalist Farook Khan, now deceased, and the Miss India South Africa organisers with empowerment workshops before the pageant. “Regular workshops were held to empower our members. Each year, the forte holds its annual fund-raising banquet and we donate all our proceeds to one charity of choice for the year.” Abraham said the empowerment of woman was an ongoing process and it could not be achieved overnight.

“Women face new challenges daily that can impact their lives, their families, communities and society. Economic empowerment is also important. It ensures women have access to resources, assets and training, and to seek equal opportunity in employment through affirmative action. Social empowerment enables women to take charge of lives, free from violence and discrimination.” Abraham said this year posed difficulties for the members of the forte because of various challenges. “However, we have accomplished a few things. In April, we visited the KwaZulu-Natal Children's Hospital and handed over a cheque to the new CEO, Tarryn Millar, who filled the position of the late Dr Arthie Ramkisson whom we worked closely with. We raised funds and renovated and refurbished the cerebral palsy and psychiatric wards, which are now fully functional. Our last donation was for a state of the art jungle gym and garden for the children.