Would you stay in a kennel for a good cause?

THE SPCA kennels at Springfield Park are challenging you to spend the night in one of their kennels for the plight of homeless animals. Tanya Fleischer, the marketing manager, said the Durban and Coast SPCA saw to more than 13 000 homeless animals a year.

“Some are abandoned, some unwanted, some living on the streets and collected, and some abused, hungry, cold and frightened. We use more than R5 000 worth of food daily, mostly dry pet food that has been donated to us. In addition, kittens receive wet food pouches and sick animals undergoing treatment also get wet food. We always need food and fleecy blankets. “This year we want you to brave our kennels for the night. Who is up for the challenge of leaving your nice comfy bed and roughing it for the plight of homeless animals? We need your support to continue giving homeless animals a safe and warm place, while they wait for their second chance at life. “The purpose is to make people aware of how an animal feels being in our kennels and to raise funds, which we need to feed and provide medical care, blankets and beds for the animals housed here and help find them a new loving forever home.”

She said the event, first held in August last year, would be held on Saturday. “The cost to sleep over is R150 per human and R30 per dog. They need to ask their friends and family to sponsor their ‘adoption’ out of the kennels for the goal one would set (minimum R1 000 which is the adoption fee). It includes dinner, fun games and a gift.” Fleischer said they would also host a market from 2pm to 6pm, so friends and family can visit, walk around and buy goodies. The entrance fee for this is R10.