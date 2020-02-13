Durban - A 20-year-old man who orchestrated the murder of his relative and her domestic helper received two life sentences in the Durban High Court this week.
The lifeless bodies of Nonhlanhla Zondi, 54, a teacher and her domestic helper Slindile Buthelezi, 36, were found in a sugarcane field near Table Mountain Road in Bishopstowe in November 2018.
Kgotso Falang Ntilane, 20, and two others were arrested shortly after the murder.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said investigations revealed that Ntilane was related to Zondi, and that he in fact orchestrated the murder.
In addition to his life sentences Ntilane received an additional 15 years imprisonment for robbery.