Youngster receives double life sentence for killing relative, domestic worker









Picture: succo/Pixabay Durban - A 20-year-old man who orchestrated the murder of his relative and her domestic helper received two life sentences in the Durban High Court this week. The lifeless bodies of Nonhlanhla Zondi, 54, a teacher and her domestic helper Slindile Buthelezi, 36, were found in a sugarcane field near Table Mountain Road in Bishopstowe in November 2018. Kgotso Falang Ntilane, 20, and two others were arrested shortly after the murder. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said investigations revealed that Ntilane was related to Zondi, and that he in fact orchestrated the murder. In addition to his life sentences Ntilane received an additional 15 years imprisonment for robbery.

His co-accused Nkanyiso Mvuna and Ndumiso Myeni, both 20, were convicted of robbery and each jailed for 15 years.

Mbele said the victims were taken from their home in Appelsbosch where they were robbed of a vehicle and their valuables before being strangled and suffocated to death.

"A case of murder was opened and following a swift investigation police proceeded to Alexandra in Gauteng where the deceased’s vehicle was recovered.

"All three accused were also found in possession of valuables belonging to the deceased. They were immediately arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property.

"The men were brought to the province to face the consequences for their actions. They were tried in court and remained in custody until their sentence."

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said it was very disturbing to learn that the person who commit such evil acts was related to the victims.

