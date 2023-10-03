Youth learn service above self

THE Rotary Club of High Noon recently held an induction for the Interact Club of Kharwastan Secondary. Pam Chetty, the club’s public relations director, said Interact clubs aimed to bring young people, aged 12 to 18, together to develop leadership skills, while discovering the power of service above self.

“It aims to also help them find out how leadership can be seriously fun. Raj Ramchunder, our district governor-elect, spearheaded this initiative to charter the Interact Club of Kharwastan Secondary. “The benefits of being an Interact member include taking action to make a difference in your school and community; discovering new cultures and promoting international understanding, becoming a leader in your school and community and to have fun and make new friends from around the world.” Chetty said the club would guide and assist them to run a successful Interact Club under the guidance and leadership of Arthie Maharaj, their youth services director.

“Youth engagement can lead to increased academic performance and improved social emotional well-being. It helps young people build skills and networks that are valued in the workplace and it can be a source of economic mobility. “Positive youth development programmes strengthen young people’s sense of identity, belief in the future, self-regulation and self-efficacy as well as their social, emotional, cognitive and behavioural competence.” Chetty said the club was an internationally registered non-profit organisation and part of Rotary International based in Chicago in the US.

“We are 19 years old. Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and act to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves. “We are based at 65 Gemini Crescent in Chatsworth. Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to act in our world and communities with persistent issues. We act to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, save mothers and children from abuse, support education, grow local economies, protect the environment and help during natural disasters. “We have 13 members. Although we are a small club, our projects have made an impact in our community and surroundings. There are 106 rotary clubs in our district. Our club has the distinct honour – the next district governor will be a Rotarian from our Club, Raj Ramchunder.”

She said the Rotary International Theme for 2023/24 was “Create Hope in the World”. “It is a wish that people buy into this theme by doing one random act of kindness daily and always being mindful of the needs of others.” Some of their upcoming events include:

- An annual Cancer Day on October 28 to raise awareness around cancer and to raise funds. - The Rotary Family Health Day on November 1 will provide healthcare services to the community and surrounding areas. - On February 3 will be their 20th anniversary celebrations at El-Arish Restaurant on the Bluff.