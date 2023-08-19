Youths take the lead on security

A GROUP of youth is taking the lead in actively addressing concerns around crime and crime prevention. The Bayview Community Policing Forum Youth Desk officially launched in April. Since then, they have been addressing safety and security in the area.

Vedhan Singh, the chairperson of the youth desk, said: “After convening the interim structure for three years, we notified the public about an annual general meeting election launch of the youth desk and that all young people who reside in the Bayview SAPS station area were welcome to attend and stand for election. The election was at the Umhlatuzana Civic Centre boardroom in April.” The Bayview SAPS station area also comprises Umhlatuzana, Silverglen, Mobeni Heights and Havenside. Singh said there was a reason as to why the structure was being convened for three years before the AGM launch.

“We wanted to find the right mix of diverse young people to attend and to be nominated, elected and voted onto the leadership team. As a convenor and leader, I stand for representativity. “It was critical and non-negotiable for the young people invited and set to attend to come from the cross spectrum of race, religion, socio-economic, and geographic communities. The youth desk had to be a true reflection of society. The box of diversity and representativity was achieved in terms of the make up of the leadership team. “Crime, social crime prevention, policing, safety and security affects everyone. It was, therefore, imperative for everyone to have a seat at the table, notwithstanding the ability to accommodate as many as the constitution of the youth desk allowed.”

The Bayview Community Policing Forum Youth Desk Executive Committee, standing (L-R) Fatima Mahomed, Mac Moodliar, Nomvelo Mkoti, and Calvin Pillay, seated (L-R) Taleiha Chetty, Kiren Govender, Vedhan Singh, Damein Naidoo and Thandeka Ngwazi. Picture: Supplied Singh said the purpose of the youth desk was to establish and maintain a partnership between the youth and the SAPS to promote communication and cooperation; and for the SAPS to improve the rendering of service to the youth. “In addition, to improve the transparency and the accountability of the SAPS to the youth; promote joint identification and problem-solving; and promote community policing among the youth in the Bayview SAPS station area.” He said the youth could also consult with and advise the CPF, the department and the station commissioner on matters pertaining to community policing.

Over the past month, Singh said the youth desk had been involved in school and community activities. “This saw us partner and be a part of the programmes of stakeholders, including Government Communications and Information Systems, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Community Safety and Liaison, the Department of Social Development, the eThekwini Municipality Safer Cities, Area Based Management, Metro Police and the SAPS. “Some of these activities included participation in Child Protection Week. We were invited by the South African Regional Representative to the African Union Interfaith Dialogue Forum and Global Network of Religions for Children Country Coordinator: South Africa to attend and participate in youth peace forums, the Africa and youth month programme and the children and youth interfaith forums.

“The youth desk actively engages in events held by the Bayview Flats Residents Association. Due to Brandon Pillay being the chairperson of the Bayview CPF and a Member of Parliament, we participate and support the activities of the Parliamentary Constituency Office, spanning various capacity building workshops, dialogues and outreach. “In June, we held a Family Fun Day Car Show and Shine event, a first for the Bayview SAPS station area. The youth desk is also fortunate to receive invitations from organisations, including the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and Africa Unite, to its social cohesion forums, human rights sessions, community conflict mediations and refugee month programme. Scenes from a critical BCPF YD midnight patrol with security service provider and partner Pro-Secure. Picture: Supplied “From an operational perspective, the youth desk strives to engage in monthly impromptu and undisclosed crime prevention night patrols with a security partner, a community-centric security service provider operating in our community, namely Pro-Secure.”

Singh welcomed more youth to join the organisation. “Membership and participation is encouraged. All youth in the station area aged between 15 and 35 years old may become involved in our activities and operations. The philosophy employed is, as taught to us by the United Nations, to 'leave no-one behind'.” Singh said against the backdrop of the civil unrest in July 2021, where some youth in the citizenry misunderstood community policing and engaged in unacceptable behaviour against certain classes of persons, the youth desk allowed for more conscious, conscientious, responsible and reasonable community policing actions. This, he added, helped ensure the safety and security of all.