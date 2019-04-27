Children have a right to privacy, says the writer. www.maxpixel.net

Durban - IN THE age of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, where documenting every aspect of our lives has become as humdrum as brushing teeth, parents need to ask whether posting pictures of their children without their consent could infringe on their right to privacy - and possibly compromise their online identity later in life. Some parents have even taken to opening social media accounts for their babies - to populate their timeline with memories from birth.

It’s said by the age of five, the average child has more than 1500 images of themselves that their parents have uploaded to social media. Once they leave school, their digital footprint could be vast, potentially embarrassing and could influence their chances of getting into tertiary institutions and employment.

Will our social media posts mortify our children in future?

How would our offspring feel about naked pictures of themselves in the bath, or if they’re doing something embarrassing and it’s reposted online for the world to see? Are we invading their privacy for “likes” and attention?

Gloop founder Gwyneth Paltrow might be a purveyor of quackery and pseudoscience, but she is also a mom. Last month, when she posted a mother-daughter selfie with 14-year-old Apple on Instagram, Apple wasn’t impressed by the unwelcome attention.

Her mother’s celebrity friends might have gushed over the sweet picture - “That face”, wrote model Elle Mcpherson and “Sweet XXX”, commented actress Jennifer Garner - but her image was out there, in the public domain - for the viewing pleasure of her mother’s 5.4million Instagram followers.

“Mom, we have discussed this,” Apple commented under the picture. “You may not post anything without my consent.”

To which her mother responded: “You can’t even see your face!”

The reaction on social media was mixed - some labelled Apple an unappreciative brat, while others noted it was clearly an existing problem and the teenager was calling Paltrow out for it publicly.

For centuries, parents have documented their families’ life stories, in drawings, diaries, scrapbooks, baby books and memory boxes.

It helps shape who we are as children and as parents, building a sense of self and of belonging.

Writing about family life online can help parents express themselves, connect with other parents and brag a little.

But while the scrapbooking, picture albums and home videos of old were limited, posting pictures online could expose your children and yourself to anyone who scrolls through your profile, especially if you haven’t set up your security filters.

Children have a right to privacy and parents need to be proactive about the digital footprint they are creating for their children, as is communicating with your children about their online actions and the impact social media can have.

Sharing with the world what your child looks like, where she goes to school, what her favourite pastimes are, what developmental milestones she’s reached or what her favourite food is might well be innocent, but the adage that “if you’re not paying for it, you’re the product” holds true: companies such as Facebook and others farm your data, commodify knowledge about their users and target advertising.

Last year, security software company McAfee released a report, Age of Consent. It found 30% of parents posted a photo of their children to social media at least once a day.

Fifty-eight percent of the 1000 American parents of children, aged from a month to 16 years, surveyed don’t ask their children for consent, even though 71% realise the images could end up in the wrong hands.

Their biggest concerns were that they could end up being viewed by paedophiles (49%), stalkers (48%) or kidnappers (45%).

Cyberbullying and embarrassment were lesser concerns, at 31% and 30% respectively.

The company advises that personal details such as geographic locations and birth dates should be omitted from postings, using privacy settings and setting clear boundaries around tagging and sharing images. It also says parents should think before they post.

“Before posting a picture on social media, ensure that there is nothing in the photo that could be used as an identifier like birth dates, visible home addresses, school uniforms, financial details or passwords in the photo. Parents should ask themselves if this is a photo that they would be okay with a stranger seeing.”

Geotagging is another concern: Many social networks will tag users’ locations when pictures are uploaded.

“Parents should ensure this feature is turned off so as not to give away their current location. This is especially important when posting photos away from home,” the firm says.

It also advises that ground rules need to be set with friends and family.

“Be clear with friends and family about guidelines when posting about your children. These rules can help avoid unwanted situations where a family member has shared photos without explicit permission.”

