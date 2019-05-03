The damage at a property after last week’s storm. Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Consumer - IT MAY be a grudge purchase, but in times of crisis having your insurance affairs in order is a godsend. Repairs and replacements of property can be effected, accommodation secured, and life can return to some normality.

You might not be able to replace granny’s precious tapestries, but you will be able to repair the damage and replace most goods.

But if you are underinsured, inadequate coverage often results in serious economic loss. Underinsurance can be one of the most devastating financial decisions you can make.

Because if you have not taken out cover for the full replacement value, you could end up with only a partial payout - or none at all.

And that applies to household contents and building cover.

Deputy ombudsman for short-term insurance, Edite Teixeira-McKinnon, explains that policyholders do not revisit their insurance policies regularly - or think they will save money by paying lower premiums.

So the loss arising from a claim may far exceed any marginal savings in insurance premiums.

The damage caused in last week’s devastating storm highlighted the importance of revisiting your insurance cover to ensure full payout.

“If there’s total loss, the insured suffers because they will only be paid partially,” Teixeira-McKinnon says.

“The insurer will only pay out a portion of the loss. People don’t regularly revisit their insurance - or realise that they need to be insured for replacement costs. Think about what it would cost to rebuild your entire home - with all the finishes.”

She says that if, for example, a property is extensively damaged and it is only insured for a low amount, the insurer is only obliged to pay out for the cover taken, based on the premiums paid.

“If it costs R100000 to repair but the homeowner only insured for 50% of the value, then they will only pay R50000. If you should have been paying R1000 in premiums but only paid R500, then you only get that cover.

“This is why it’s is your responsibility to take out the correct value of cover for the goods.”

That’s the best-case scenario: Vera Nagtegaal, executive head of Hippo.co.za, says: “In some instances, the premium discrepancy may be too high, which means the insurer could reject your claim entirely - or cancel the cover and possibly pay you back the amount you have paid in premiums.” And in a disaster such as flooding or fire, the hidden costs can be staggering.

Wynand van Vuuren, the head of legal at King Price, says while all short-term insurance policies will include building and contents cover for storm damage, not every comprehensive policy covers you for everything.

“If your house is flooded, it might be damaged beyond repair and demolition costs can run into millions,” he said.

“Same with fires: calling out the fire brigade can cost around R300000. Clearing a site can cost a huge amount, too. People don’t realise this.”

Van Vuuren, who worked at the ombudsman for five years, says he has seen the consequences of underinsurance far too often. “It’s a familiar tune. Consumers don’t read the terms and conditions,” he said.

They don’t go through their policies and they don’t insure for replacement value.

“Think about household contents insurance like this. If you could turn your house upside-down, everything that can fall out, must be covered.

The Persian carpets, the paintings, the T-shirts in your cupboard. What will it cost to buy that 20-year-old lounge suite at today’s prices?”

Then - for building insurance - it’s the cost of replacing finishes per square metre, satellite dishes, surveillance equipment, etc.

“King Price - and some other insurers nowadays - also offer temporary accommodation if you can’t stay in your home, while we look at the claim.

“It’s important to know, and to ask, if you have such an option because it might not be practical to move in with friends and family.” Maintenance - or the lack of it - can come back to bite you in a catastrophe.

Teixeira-McKinnon notes that policyholders are often surprised by maintenance issues.

“If a boundary wall collapses because it was old and not maintained, the insurer is unlikely to pay for it.”

Nagtegaal says that when policyholders submit storm-damages claims, insurers will consider certain factors.

“These include whether the damage of the property or vehicle directly relates to the bad weather, and what the condition of the property or vehicle was in the first place.

“People should examine and understand their insurance policies, and ensure that they are covered for all possible eventualities.

“If uncertain, speak to your insurer. It also helps to compare different insurers and policies to make sure you have the best cover for your needs.”

