ON March 1, the Independent Communications Authority of SA’s (Icasa) new data expiry rules come into effect. And they are likely to cause consumer confusion and a spike in service complaints. Last Monday, Cell C announced it had already rolled out a number of changes to comply with the end-user and subscriber service charter amendment regulations.

These changes relate to data transfer and roll-over, out-of-bundle usage (OOB) and depletion notifications.

The new regulations are welcome - consumers have complained bitterly for years about issues related to disappearing data and OOB costs.

In November, Icasa announced it had reached a settlement with Cell C and MTN over the regulations’ implementation to allow for a six-month extension.

The networks had expressed concern over the initial commencement date and, though all networks were forced to comply, they needed to put systems in place to allow for this.

The regulations were hailed a victory for consumers: mobile networks would no longer be able to charge OOB rates without customer buy-in and data would now be rolled over and transferred.

In a statement, Icasa said the regulations would be implemented from February 28.

The regulations require that: network operators allow data roll-over; that customers receive usage notifications once they’ve reached 50%, 80% and 100% of their bundles, thereby averting bill shock; OOB data is opt-in only and not a default option; customers are provided an option to offer unused data to other users on the same network.

Icasa hasn’t prescribed to the networks how long the roll-over period should be

Some networks have already introduced changes.

In November, Telkom pipped the others to the post, becoming the first mobile operator to allow for data transfer and the roll-over of unused data.

Telkom customers on all plans have been able to transfer data to other Telkom mobiles and data has enjoyed longer validity periods.

Telkom has also allowed pre-paid customers who buy smaller bundles, from 25MB to 500MB, to keep that data for six months after purchase.

Also in November, Cell C introduced Spend Control - a first for the industry which allows customers to control their OOB costs.

Customers will be able to access the self-service option on the Cell C app, website or via USSD *147#, which will allow them to set their OOB voice, data or SMS threshold to any rand value amount - or unlimited. Customers can change their OOB threshold at any time. While Icasa only requires OOB control for data, Cell C offers this service across data, voice and SMS.

Call C sends out notifications at 20%, 50%, 80% and 100% depletion intervals and customers can track bundle depletion and balances through the app.

Cell C also allows for data transfer so customers can send data to other Cell C users (Cell C already allows for data to be transferred from a data bundle).

Its data roll-over service will give customers the option to extend the validity date of their data, by one, seven or 30 days at a time.

Customers with 100MB or less left will be able to roll over their data free of charge, for an additional one and seven days, while customers that roll over between 101MB and 500MB of data can roll over free for an additional day.

For larger bundle balances and extensions, customers will pay what they describe as a “nominal” fee to roll over the data.

Michelle Beetar, Cell C’s chief customer experience officer, said customer education is critical in the run-up to the implementation and customers need to be informed about the new regulations because if they don’t proactively opt-in, networks are obligated to cut their service.

“We are concerned about the experience the customer has - they need to make a conscious decision on this. Set yourself a limit - a rand value - or you’ll have to agree to a limited, dramatically different experience. We’re spending a lot of resources on notifying customers. We have three weeks to get the word out.”

Under the new regulations, customers need to actively opt-in to OOB data charges in order to stay connected once their data bundle runs out.

If they decide to opt-out of OOB rates (or set their OOB to spend rate at zero), they might not have access to any data - even if they have available airtime or they’re on a contract - once they reach their limit.

Beetar advises consumers to set their devices to a low OOB data limit to manage usage better.

This means, for example, that if it’s set at R10, you can only continue using R10 data at OOB rates once your bundle runs out.

POST