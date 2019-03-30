File picture

Consumer - AN estimated one billion people around the world go to bed hungry at night, despite between a third and a half of food produced globally not reaching the point of human consumption: lost on the farm, in transit, production and in retail outlets. And, while consumers have limited control over waste in the food system (barring voting with their wallets), they do have control over where they buy, how they store foods, how these are prepared and what they discard. And that begins by understanding the date stamps on labels.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) estimates that almost a third of all food produced is discarded.

“This not only represents a phenomenal loss in terms of food that could feed people, but also a loss in resources such as water, labour power, soil nutrients, transportation energy and so forth,” the FAO said.

A third of the edible food waste is lost before it reaches the farm gate, while around a fifth of that waste comes from people’s plates and refrigerators.

Food loss and waste amount to a “major squandering of resources, including water, land, energy, labour and capital and needlessly produce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to global warming and climate change”, the FAO said, estimating these food losses and waste to cost industrialised countries in the region of $680 billion (about R9.8 trillion) and developing countries $310bn last year.

The most wasted foods are bananas, followed by other fruit and vegetables.

At retail level, a large amount of food is wasted due to quality standards that over-emphasise the appearance of produce: the tomatoes that don’t look as plump any longer; the bananas that have browned slightly; bread that is not quite steaming hot.

There’s plenty consumers can do to reduce waste - and one of the best contributors to that is education on labelling - what best-before, sell-by and use-before dates mean. Most of us consult these dates before buying or consuming a product, even though we don’t seem to have a good understanding of what the dates are telling us.

The dates mean very different things, but the system of food product dating is confusing for many.

One study in the UK estimates at least 20% of food wasted in British households is caused by date label misinterpretation.

Here’s a guide:

Best-before dates: Are about quality, not safety. They appear on a wide range of frozen, dried, tinned and other foods. Once the date has passed, the food should not be presumed as “off”, toxic or harmful - it’s likely to remain perfectly good to eat for a while afterwards, but it will eventually start losing its flavour and texture.

Many people read these dates as a food safety issue, even though they’re set by the manufacturers, indicating that they are confident that the biscuits or tea you’ve bought will be at their best until then. After the best-before date, it doesn’t somehow become toxic and unfit for consumption. It will be fine to eat for a couple of days to even weeks later, when the quality is likely to start dropping.

Sell-by dates: Are used purely for retailer guidance. They use these for stock control purposes. Such dates are not legally required and should be viewed as instructions for staff, not shoppers.

Use-by dates: These on food speak to safety - and these must be strictly observed. These dates are especially important on foodstuffs that goes off quickly, such as smoked fish, deli meat products, chicken and ready-prepared salads. Never consume any food or drink after the end of the “use by” date on the label - even if it looks and passes the sniff test, because once it’s reached that date, your health is at risk.

For the “use by” date to be a valid guide, storage instructions must be strictly adhered to - especially advice to keep refrigerated.

If you don’t follow these instructions, the food will spoil quicker and you may risk food poisoning. And if a food can be frozen, you need to freeze it before its “use by” date.

Food safety is, to a large extent, in your hands as a consumer: it’s about heeding the use-by dates, storing, handling and preparing foods according to instructions, and good the old common sense advice: “When in doubt, best you throw it out”.

