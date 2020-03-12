Covid-19: What businesses can do for staff

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

LIFESTYLE - The Covid-19 Team at the University of KZN has some advice for HR Departments and business owner in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. Advice for HR departments and company owners: They may share electronic messages about personal hygiene. They can provide daily and weekly updates about the virus. They can develop and implement standard operating procedures on how to deal with employees who feel ill, in conjunction with a health team. Information relating to the messages are available on the website of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Should companies and business owners provide hand sanitiser stations at entry and exit points, issuing pocket hand sanitisers or desk hand sanitisers? Should they be providing masks to staff and visitors?

All ablution facilities should be equipped with water and soap or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Hand sanitisers can be made available at entry and exit points. Staff may use personal hand sanitisers.

The hand sanitisers must have a 60% alcohol base and the dispensers must dispense at least 3-5ml per squirt to be effective.

There is no reason for members of the public to wear masks.

Masks may be given to people with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 (or other respiratory infections) to prevent the spread to others, and they are used by health-care workers in certain settings.

Should companies approach medical aid schemes to do on-site wellness checks related specifically to Covid-19, like they would do during seasonal flu campaigns?

Organisations can approach medical aid schemes to send nurses to raise awareness and train on preventive practices to minimise spread, awareness about the symptoms of infections and give guidance to staff on when to seek medical care.

Organisations should ensure that employees who are eligible for the influenza vaccine receive it.

POST