Sivani Chinappan

In a period of despair and depression, ignorance and identity crisis, arrogance and abuse of power, dance may be a possible solution in building us as a nation. In a democratic South Africa, we are trying so hard to break down historical barriers that our voice as a nation has become weak.

So instead of fixing, we seem to focus on destroying.

We are known for our multiculturalism and unity in diversity, yet we don’t appreciate it enough to give life to it.

Dance is the breath of life in every culture. We give life to truths told by our forebears every time we move on this soil fertilised by their blood, sweat and tears.

Dance is an intrinsic aspect of culture which has been presented and received as mere entertainment for too long.

However, every student of dance (if taught correctly) and teacher can testify that dance enables us to live consciously, constructively, productively and authentically.

Dance, for me, was a choice, a conscious decision to expand my knowledge and push my boundaries. Studying dance helped me apply myself to the world with courage, conviction and creativity. That, for me, has been the most liberating thing.

Dance is a creative way of expressing the voice of the soul, which is articulated through body movements, expressions and gestures.

As South Africans, we should be true examples of a liberated nation. However, we are so consumed by the problems that we have forgotten all about the solutions.

As a nation, we have developed a problem-posing way of doing things and have forgotten our true essence of being problem-solvers.

Dance, particularly Bharatha Natyam, teaches us about being the solution.

For decades Bharatha Natyam has been communicated as a sacred, disciplined and - to an extent - restrictive dance style by virtue of it being the dance of God.

In South Africa, we seemed to have sealed it in a Tupperware, to be distributed only to certain guests seasonally.

The art which was brought to South Africa as a sacred treasure is not being taught and learnt at its highest potential. The mindset of a quick fix is present.

The idea of wanting to attain a full-time benefit with a part-time effort is not healthy for an aspirant dancer to harbour.

On this journey with me, forget the stereotypes and the orthodox thinking, and step up to the stage where arts have evolved as much as society has. In fact, it is this artistic evolution that teaches us how to be liberated individuals of society.

Pure liberation of one’s body, mind and spirit can be experienced when one taps into the realm of unlimited creative potential.

Movement becomes organic and we understand what it truly means to be non-judgemental.

I have learnt that arts education is important. However, arts in education is powerful.

This column leans to the latter, highlighting and acknowledging the value and impact of arts in educating and helping us grow as a nation.

I look at how dance allows us, as spiritual beings on a human journey, to experience true liberation, enabling and empowering us to share our qualified experiences with others.

My intention is to inspire, motivate and educate through this journey. If you acknowledge that the breath of life dances in the rhythm of your heartbeat, then this space is for you.

This is the space of edutainment, not only sharing thoughts, tips and tools for teachers, students, aspiring dancers and anyone who enjoys moving to the beat, but also featuring reviews of Indian dance recitals, performances and shows.

Let us start the journey of appreciating the role of arts in educating us as a nation.

* Chinappan is an award-winning actress, director, international artist, dance critic, choreographer and dance teacher. She can be reached at [email protected]