Dance company celebrates milestone

DURBAN’S Rampage Dance Company will commemorate 10 years in the industry this year, and to mark the anniversary, Iqraam Rahim will host a new edition of his flagship series, The Eastern Evening. Rahim, the founding director, said this year’s dance showcase involved collaborating across genres. “Previously, dance genres worked in silos. The Eastern Evening’s new-found creative ethos works on collaboration and transference of skill between genres. “This will bring local social media influencers, like Kajal Maharaj, award-winning parenting blogger Priar Moodley, and KykNet presenter and television personality Ruan Scheepers into the conversation to ultimately create proudly South African dance works.” Each will be dancing a folk piece.

Maharaj and Moodley will be performing North Indian folk pieces.

Scheepers will be doing a Bhangra folk performance.

Choreographers Vusi Makanya of KwaMashu Dance Theatre and Shiksha Singh of the Kumari Shiksha Dance Institute, are also guests in the line-up.

Rahim has linked up with the Gail Smith School of Dance in uMhlanga to create a new programme for the showcase on March 14 at the Atholton Primary Dance Hall in uMhlanga.

Since his initial production at The Playhouse Company, Rahim has spearheaded an evolving programme of collaboration with fellow creatives.

Besides being a showcase for new talent, The Eastern Evening promises performances from Gail Smith and Rahim.

Commenting on 10 years in the arts industry, Rahim said: “It has taken a long time, working tirelessly to re-establish respect for the performing arts but we have successfully created a creative ecosystem of schools, studios and new audiences.

“This ecosystem promotes not only the perfect student or performer but self-awareness.

“By approaching dance from this perspective, we have groomed well-rounded individuals who can speak back to social evils like bullying, teenage depression and imposter syndrome from a position of power. We have created a process to take our students from zero to self-awareness in the fastest possible reaction time.

“This is done by introducing them to professional projects and allowing them to breathe the benefits of dance into many facets of their lives. Therein lies our success and survival story.”

His advice to young artists: “Be flexible with your approach to dance. Understand your audiences and performers. The mindset of a millennial is different from that of Generation Z.

Durban is claiming its space as the creative hub of South Africa. Endorse South African culture and understand that local is lekker.”

The Eastern Evening starts at 8pm. For booking queries, email [email protected]

