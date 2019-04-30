Bharatha Natyam has transformed drastically from the devadasi period to present, especially in South Africa.

“Each of us carries around those growing up places, the institutions, a sort of backdrop, a stage set. So often we act out the present against the backdrop of the past, within a frame of perception that is so familiar, so safe that it is terrifying to risk changing it even when we know our perceptions are distorted, limited, constricted by that old view.” - Chandra Talpade Mohanty IN JUST over 60 years Bharatha Natyam has become an internationally respected classical art, lending itself to new venues, demands, audiences and evolving society. It is in that completely new context, that Bharatha Natyam exists today.

From time immortal, Bharatha Natyam has been an expression of spiritual energy in worldly terms. Its timeless wisdom is communicated through facial expressions, hand gestures and disciplined movement. The bold make-up, elaborate costumes, gorgeous hairdos and outstanding jewellery attracts many young girls to study Bharatha Natyam.

When the first generation of Indians arrived in South Africa, they brought with them a treasure chest of mythological stories, which they shared through oral tradition.

On Sundays and auspicious occasions, moral and ethical stories were told from the texts like the Mahabharatham, Ramayana and Periyapuranam.

It was here that the Indian community was exposed to dance and performing arts in South Africa.

Dance dramas and Therukoothu (street dance) were created to tell these stories and were performed by men dressed as women. Social challenges, triumphs and tragedies were expressed through these cultural dances and dance dramas.

As we drew closer to a liberated South Africa, many were able to travel to India by ship, mostly for business and later on for study. It was during this leap toward liberation that it was brought to us. Bharatha Natyam became popular after 1920. The credit of popularising Bharatha Natyam in its present form goes to dance enthusiasts from India like E Krishna Iyer, Rukmini Devi Arundale and Dr Padhma Subramanyam, who resurrected Bharatha Natyam for future generations to indulge in.

E Krishna Iyer, a brahmin, would disguise himself as a female dancer and perform in public to propagate the art and remove the stigma attached to it. By doing so, he would encourage girls from Brahmin families to take up the art.

The dance style of the temple maidens (devadasis) had to be changed a little and presented in a way that was accepted by all.

So Rukmini Devi Arundale developed and taught the Kalakshetra style of Bharatha Natyam, which is a more rigid, linear and less expression based style compared to the sensual nature of the devadasi style.

The growing interest from international shores compelled practitioners to impart knowledge of the traditional dance.

So the dance style had to be adapted yet again for international students of Bharatha Natyam.

Dr Padhma Subramanyam broke social barriers and learned from the devadasis after being trained by her father in Bharatha Natyam and used ideas from theorists, like Bharathamuni and Nandikeswara, to create a different sculptural style of Bharatha Natyam based on the 108 Karnas.

For many years in South Africa, the liberated movement within Bharatha Natyam was frowned upon by many and only the movement that echoed the strict techniques as set out in the Natyasastra, were accepted. In recent years, however, innovation within Bharatha Natyam has been accepted (with reservation) giving birth to individual styles of Bharatha Natyam.

Most students in South Africa are unaware of the style of Bharatha Natyam they are learning, which is scary.

It’s imperative to have a sense of identity. The popular styles taught in South Africa are Pandanallur, Kalakshetra, Vazhuvoor, Tanjore and my forte Contemporary Bharatha Natyam.

Truth is, Bharatha Natyam has transformed drastically from the devadasi period to present, especially in South Africa.

This is supported by the fact that Bharatha Natyam is now offered to aspiring students from diverse socio-cultural backgrounds. The trend of men preparing to be performers and teachers adds a new dimension to the transformation of Bharatha Natyam in our country. It’s imperative that Bharatha Natyam dancers communicate these emerging styles with clarity, so that the audiences are not fooled into thinking Bharatha Natyam is just one style communicated by flower hand gestures and side to side neck movements.

* Chinappan is an award-winning actress, director, international artist, dance critic, choreographer and dance teacher. Email your questions and suggestions to [email protected]