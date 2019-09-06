The Rudra Dance Company Picture: Supplied

Shall We Dance, an annual showcase on Durban’s entertainment calendar, is expected to stage some of the finest local and international acts. A highlight this year will include The Rudra Dance Company which returns by popular demand, bringing elements of Bollywood, Indian folk and Kathak to the production.

Company director Pavishen Paideya said they aimed to captivate and awe audiences with vibrant Indian choreography.

“We are doing a Bollywood medley, and a Kathak and Flamenco fusion (with our young dancers project).

“The fusion item is based on the similarities of rhythms of the two styles of dance,” he said.

In an era where modern often overtook tradition, we asked Paideya what his personal thoughts were on the importance of youth taking an interest in their traditions and culture.

“As much as it is important to embrace the future of modern culture and development, it is just as important to recognise where we all have come from.

“The history of culture and tradition is what has shaped all of us in some way. Appreciating it and carrying it forward will help it to survive for future generations to come.”

Shall We Dance will stage at the Playhouse Opera from September 6 to 15.

Celebrating its 27th year, the showcase will feature a host of dance styles including Adage; traditional and contemporary ballet; belly dance; Bollywood; Irish; jazz and Latin American.

One of the featured ballroom couples this year is Lezariah Blignaut and Nkululeko Khumalo.

The main featured couple from Europe are Danish Nikolaj Lund and Polish Marta Kocik, known for their passionate Latin performances.

Another highlight is strongman Gerhard van Rooyen and Amor Kruger, who have just returned from Cyprus and will share the phenomenal Cirque du Soleil, acrobatic style of Adage.

A total of 100 dancers from studios around Durban will perform in the showcase, presented by the South African Dance Teachers’ Association, and produced and directed by Caryl Cusens and Neville Letard.

Tickets are available via Webtickets or at Pick * Pay Supermarkets or Hypermarkets.

