Durban - The Electoral Commission has issued a reminder that the deadline to object to the provisional voters’ roll closes at 5 pm on Friday, 8 March.







Objections are to be made on the basis of the inclusion or exclusion of a voter and the correctness of their registration details.







But the IEC said any objections to the provisional voters’ roll purely on the basis of missing or inaccurate voter registration details, will not necessarily invalidate the voters’ roll.





"After certification, objections to the voters’ roll will only be considered in exceptional circumstances or cases where fraud is alleged."





"Amendments to the election legislation (section 38(8)) also gives effect to the ruling of the Constitutional Court in October 2018 that voters without addresses listed on the voter’ roll be required to provide an address before being allowed to vote."





Electronic copies of the voters’ roll were made available for inspection at all local, provincial and national offices of the Electoral Commission from March 1 and copies were also provided to represented political parties, the IEC confirmed.





"In terms of the election timetable interested persons were allowed one week to object to the inclusion or exclusion of any person on a segment of the voters’ roll or the correctness of any person’s registration details," said the IEC.





It added that the objection must provide details of the voter to whom they are objecting and the reasons for their objection.





"In terms of the Electoral Act, objectors must also serve notice on the person or persons against whom they are raising an objection."







The Commission then has a week (until March 14) to consider any objections received and notify objectors of the decision. The voters’ roll is then scheduled for certification on Monday, March 18.





Objections must be made in writing and delivered to an office of the IEC or via email on [email protected] elections.org.za.





POST