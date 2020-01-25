Detox the Ayurveda way









There are a number of ways to cleanse the system of toxins, and promote health and longevity. Picture: Pexels.com LIFESTYLE - RESEARCH indicates that it is around the beginning of the year that people feel most driven to get in shape and get healthy, but only 9% follow through with this goal. These days, there are so many fads and diets to follow that it’s hard to keep up. However, this 5 000-year-old medical science definitely has the answers you need. An important aspect of Ayurveda is bringing the body back to balance. When the body is in its balanced state, we are less susceptible to illnesses and an accumulation of toxins. So what are toxins in Ayurveda? Ayurvedic texts have used the word “visha”, which means poison, to describe the word toxins.

There are three types:

Ama: The waste product of undigested food. It is formed in the digestive tract when one does not eat according to the season or before the previous meal is digested or one consumes processed, old or refrigerated food, among other reasons.

Amavisha: This occurs when the ama from the previous stage is not cleared from the digestive tract. It then circulates and mixes with the tissues and becomes part of your physiology. It ferments in the body, causing acidity. This is when the body begins to react by showing signs of inflammation and disease.

Garavisha: Environmental toxins that come from chemical fertilisers, pesticides, preservatives in food, GMO foods, cleaning agents, insect bites, etc.

There are a number of ways to cleanse the system of toxins, and promote health and longevity:

Follow a proper daily routine such as waking up early in the morning, eating proper timely meals, daily oil massage, exercising, etc. These routines help maintain hygiene, strengthen the five senses and promote the health of the body and mind.

Fasting: This gives the digestive system a break to get rid of toxins. It is great for weight loss, cellular detoxification, and improving metabolic function.

Drink fresh ginger tea: This has a strong cleansing effect. It also helps boost the body’s metabolism and flushes out toxic waste.

Triphala: This mixture of three fruits is rejuvenating. It is one of the most antioxidant-rich formulations. It balances the body and mind and is used to treat a number of illnesses. One of the greatest texts in Ayurveda, the Charaka Samhita, mentioned that Triphala was said to have the “power to make a person live for one hundred years devoid of old age and disease”.

Meditation: This is an important practice to include in your daily routine. Meditation helps calm the mind. Research has shown the numerous benefits of this simple practice. Include a basic breathing mantra such as “So Hum” in your morning routine and see the difference.

Please consult an Ayurvedic physician before taking any prescribed medication that has been discussed.

Govender is registered with the Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa to practise Ayurveda in the country. Her Ayurvedic practice is located in Pretoria East. For more information, visit doctortamlyn.com or e-mail [email protected]

