LIFESTYLE - RESEARCH indicates that it is around the beginning of the year that people feel most driven to get in shape and get healthy, but only 9% follow through with this goal.
These days, there are so many fads and diets to follow that it’s hard to keep up. However, this 5 000-year-old medical science definitely has the answers you need.
An important aspect of Ayurveda is bringing the body back to balance. When the body is in its balanced state, we are less susceptible to illnesses and an accumulation of toxins.
So what are toxins in Ayurveda?
Ayurvedic texts have used the word “visha”, which means poison, to describe the word toxins.