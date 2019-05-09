A screenshot of the video doing its round on social media. Picture: Facebook

Durban - A Durban councillor will lodge a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission against a man who called an Indian manager at a KFC outlet a c***** and a k*****. The incident, captured on video at the Scottburgh fast food eatery last Friday, has gone viral on social media.

Councillor Roy Bhoola of the Allied Movement for Change said: “This type of racial slur can’t be tolerated and goes against the ambit of our Constitution.”

He met with the outlet’s manager and a formal charge was laid against the customer at the Scottburgh SAPS.

“The use of racial slurs towards both Indians and Africans is unacceptable and disgusting, and is an attempt to devalue these individuals,” he said.

The manager, Dicky Mudaly, said the customer was upset because the store had allegedly bungled his order.

The man had ordered a Zinger burger, but was instead given a kiddies’ meal.

“He was rude and angry over the phone and initially called me a derogatory word.

“I told him that he needed to come in with his receipt and the meal, and we would gladly replace the order.”

Mudaly said the customer later stormed in without the receipt, and did not bring along the incorrect order either, and demanded to speak to him. In the video clip, the customer is seen leaning over the counter, pointing his fingers at the manager and shouting. The customer becomes enraged and hurls more obscenities at the manager. He then shouts out something in Afrikaans, while the manager responds: “I won’t swear (at) you, but do you have a right to call me a k*****? I will call the police and arrest you now.”

The customer goes on to say: “Black people got culture, you have f**** all. To steal from me. Third time you steal from me now. You want to arrest me, come you f****** c***** k**. I know what your face looks like, you f****** piece of shit.”

An irate Indian customer responds, saying he does not like him using the “C-word”. The enraged customer asks the Indian customer not to “start” with him.

Mudaly said the staff were traumatised and he intended suing the customer for the racial slurs. He said he was “stunned” at the racial language used by the customer.

Responding to the video, Sean Moodley, executive director of the Institute for Anti-Racism and Social Cohesion, said: “Apartheid has been a mass mobilisation that’s created racism. We’ve been brainwashed. Unless we tackle this with the same united approach, nothing will happen.”

The president of the South African Hindu Sabha and a member of the Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration Council, Ashwin Trikamjee, added: “The C-word is seen as derogatory.

It originated in India and referred to people who were porters, but in the South African context was used in a negative light and has the same connotations as the K-word to black people.” The executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Neeshan Balton, said: “We hope the KFC in question, puts up the picture and names and shames the individual.”

POST