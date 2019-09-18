Giren Singh and Michael Wilmans, managers at the private Cedar Ridge Crematorium in Cato Ridge

DURBAN - A newly-opened, state-of-the-art crematorium in KwaZulu-Natal could be the solution to the shortage of burial space and the dire conditions of state-owned cremation facilities. This week, at the 2nd Pan African Cemeteries and Crematoria Conference, it was revealed that by next year, there would be no burial space left.



According to the eThekwini Municipality, there are less than 5 000 burial sites available and these would be filled up in about six months.

The city’s deputy mayor, Belinda Scott, said: “The reality is we have no burial space. We are finding that bodies are being secretly buried at night (at homes) because people cannot afford the funeral and the fact that there is just no space.”

Scott said they identified land in Vulamehlo, Cato Ridge, and Hammarsdale for burial and that the necessary processes were under way to acquire the land.



The Cedar Ridge Crematorium, in Cato Ridge, which opened in July and has two furnaces worth R2 million each, could be solution for many.

Michael Wilmans, the manager, said his father started the business after his mother died in 2015 and he saw the “poor conditions” at a Durban crematorium.

“It is sad to say, that crematorium was disgusting. It was filthy. Smoke billowed from the sides of the machine and out the windows. The cost of the cremation was not cheap either. So my dad, a retired property developer, saw a business opportunity and, at the same time, a chance to provide better services for families grieving for their loved ones.”

He said it took more than two years to get an Air Emission Licence (AEL).



“Various studies were conducted and we met all the standards and are now servicing various communities.”



Wilmans said their aim was to offer “dignified satisfaction”.



He said due to the lack of burial space, cremations were a cost-effective option.



Fellow manager, Giren Singh, said they had a chapel and a Hari Chandra, a temple used by the Tamil and Telegu-speaking communities.



“We also have all the equipment required by the Hindu community, and if needed, we also arrange priests.”

A Tongaat funeral parlour owner, who declined to be named, said there was a “critical shortage” of operational crematoriums.



“The ones that we currently use have some problems, so, in most cases, we have to opt for the Clare Estate Crematorium. The problem here is getting a booking because it is busy. We sometimes wait a day or two, which can distress a grieving family. What we need is to get the Mobeni Crematorium up and running again.”

A Pietermaritzburg funeral parlour owner said one of the two crematoriums in the area were closed.



“We have one operational crematorium with two furnaces that has to cater to a big community. However, there is always some problem, such as (when) the machine is broken. People are fed up. We then have to make arrangements at other facilities in Durban, which is an inconvenience for the family.”

