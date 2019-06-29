Disney On Ice’s, Magical Ice Festival heads to Durban. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and all their friends are headed to Durban this July as the world-famous ice spectacular, Disney On Ice, skates into town.

Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc, and brought to South Africa by leading local promoter, Showtime Management, Disney On Ice presents Magical Ice Festival at the Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg, until June 30; at Durban’s ICC Arena from July 3-7, and at GrandWest, Cape Town from July 10-14.

In a new twist on fairy tale fun, comical segments from everyone’s favourite Disney films set the scene for the show stopping on-ice stories of princesses Ariel, Rapunzel and Belle. Plus, enjoy a special appearance by Anna and Elsa from the Academy Award winning and number one animated feature film of all time, Disney’s Frozen!

Audiences will journey up the North Mountains with the hilarious snowman Olaf, rugged mountain-man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven as they help the sisters along the way in a story full of action, adventure, magic and unforgettable characters.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, Magical Ice Festival is an enchanting mix of royalty, highlighting the stories of Disney’s most beloved heroines with energetic choreography that will have audiences singing, dancing and cheering their favourite Disney characters as they each embark on their own epic journeys.

“By pulling together moments from classic Disney stories to the Academy Award winning animated film Frozen! and combining them with elements of comedy and music, we developed a truly unique way to re-tell each fairy tale,” said producer Juliette Feld.

For the past six years, South African audiences have been thrilled by the excitement of a new Disney On Ice show every July school holiday.

Disney On Ice returns in 2019 with its latest new show, Magical Ice Festival.

“Each year, a new production of Disney On Ice is created to bring favourite Disney characters to families around the world. We are pleased to announce a new adventure awaits Disney fans next year, including shows in Pretoria for the first time,” says Tony Feldman from Showtime Management.

