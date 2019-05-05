“House music in every definition and every sub-genre has a deep connection to my soul." Picture: Supplied

BORN and raised in Kharwastan in Chatsworth from where she later relocated to Cape Town, DJ Tamara Chetty is among the favourites who will perform in the Florida Road precinct at Florida Fields. The new space, which used to be a parking lot, was opened over the Easter Weekend. It has been transformed into a relaxing garden setting, offering shaded walkways, water features, and South African art, food and drink retailers.

It will host Sunday sessions, As The Sun Goes Down, hosted by local personality George Mthembu (formerly of Spiga d’Oro).

Chetty will feature as part of her weekly residency at Florida Fields until the end of July.

She refers to herself as a “vibrant, quirky woman with an insane love and passion for music” who has given up many things in her life to pursue her dream.

“I come from an extremely loving family, but I lost my folks a few years back, which was the catalyst for my determination and drive to pursue music.

“I was a fearless child, a rebellious but childish teen, and now a woman who strives to bring only good energy and change lives, if even just for that moment on the dance floor.”

Describing herself as independent and strong-willed, Chetty says it comes with the territory of being a female DJ.

The 31-year-old’s passion for the decks started in her teens.

“I loved going to nightclubs and dancing as a teenager. It was a pure, complete kind of happiness. I was introduced to house music and the underground scene when I was around 18, and it mesmerised me in ways I can’t quite explain.

“I love old-school R&B, but house music became my passion. When I was 21, I bought a Traktor S2 (mixing desk), and I’d mess around with it for hours - I definitely consider myself self-taught.”

After a tragic event in her life, Chetty threw herself into music and would sometimes stay up through the night, not only listening but “feeling the soul of music”.

Her career started taking shape from there.

“In 2017, I started recording a few sets and uploaded them onto Sound Cloud (a free online listening platform). I was then contacted by Ricardo Da Costa from Soul Candi productions, whom I have always been in awe of. To this day, I have all their compilations and records, although some are a bit worn from so much use,” she says.

“House music in every definition and every sub-genre has a deep connection to my soul. I want to share that positive energy and vibe with every person I play for at my gigs.

“It makes me feel like I’m reaching my full potential by communicating my passion and life-inspiration with an audience, especially other young females who want to be involved in the music industry and who don’t have the confidence or validation to take the first steps.”

Chetty mixes her own music, some of which she’s planning to release soon.

“There is a lot to learn and I discipline myself to try something new every day. I am producing my first EP (an extended play record with more tracks than a single), which I will release in the coming months and recording with an amazing vocalist: Kathryn Swain. I’m the resident DJ for the weekly As The Sun Goes Down Sunday afternoon parties.

“For the intro/ warm-up set I’m also showcasing experienced and upcoming DJs, before I drop the main set from 4pm until 8pm each week.

“I’m humbled to be offered such an amazing opportunity in my home town, thanks to Urban Lime the commercial property company driving the regeneration of Florida Road, and coincidently, also co-founders of Orphanage Cocktail Emporium in Cape Town where I hold my Friday night residency.

“There’s so much potential in Durban and a whole new, fresh scene which is emerging - I can’t wait to tap into the change. It’s such a unique vibe. I’m just over the moon to be a part of Durban rising.”

* As The Sun Goes Down is free and open to everyone.

