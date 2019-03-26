"Our experience is that an abused woman will strike up the courage to come to see us, be advised of all of her legal rights and remedies, but only on a rare occasion will she follow through."

Recent incidents of women being killed by their partners have thrust the issue, and domestic violence in the spotlights. We get a legal perspective on key issues around this from Candice Eve-Friis - partner and specialist in child and family law at Shepstone & Wylie. What are the greatest challenges in the legal field in protecting victims of abuse?

* The biggest challenge is breaking the cycle of abuse. Our experience is that an abused woman will strike up the courage to come to see us, be advised of all of her legal rights and remedies, but only on a rare occasion will she follow through. No doubt the charming, loving other side of her abuser resurfaces and so s/he simply goes back to the abuser, only for the same thing to happen again the next time s/he gets drunk or angry or whatever else triggers the abusive behaviour.

* The other challenge is that so much of the abuse, particularly suffered by women, is suffered in silence and is unseen to most. It’s the kind of pattern of degrading, humiliating and controlling behaviour that generally only happens in private where no one can see what goes on and most of the time no one knows it’s even occurring. These people are trapped in these relationships and too afraid to get out but no one knows they are there and therefore there is no one to help them other than themselves. Sometimes these kinds of abuse happen ever so slowly over time, where they are shrugged off, until one day the person “snaps” and it’s too late.

I had one such matter where the couple were elderly and had been married for many years. He had always been particularly controlling over finances but had never physically hurt my client. But one day, she came home after having purchased something she shouldn’t have (according to him) and he just snapped. He beat her so badly she almost died. When I consulted with her, she defended him throughout and still couldn’t believe that he had done what he did to her.

* Lastly, one of the main challenges we have is the practical enforcement of the orders and obtaining the IPO (Interim Protection Orders) in the first place. Because so often the abuse is not tangible, in other words, he didn’t hit her, she doesn’t have copies of the abusive messages, the courts are not willing to grant the orders for lack of evidence.

The criminal courts are also quick to turn domestic violence incidents into “domestic matters”, that is they need to be resolved outside of court, and they do their best to implement ADR (alternative dispute resolutions) in these kinds of matters. In the above-mentioned matter, where the husband was charged with assault with intent to commit Grievous Bodily Harm (assault GBH) after several court attendances and thousands of rands later, the prosecutor declined to prosecute the matter.

If I feel my life is under threat, what can I do?

* The basic steps in respect of domestic violence do not start at the police. They start at your local magistrate’s court. You need to approach the magistrate’s court within your jurisdiction that has a Domestic Violence Section to apply for an interim protection order. This is an order sought and obtained, provided there is prima facie evidence of abuse, without notice to the abusive partner. It is only effective, however, once served on the respondent.The interim protection order is served on the respondent by a police officer in the area that the respondent resides. This is the only basis for involving the police.

* If, however, you have been physically abused, this is classified as a common assault and this will need to be reported to your local police station. This can be done in conjunction with an IPO. Ordinarily the court will require a form that is known as a J-88 to accompany any statement for common assault. This form must be filled out by a qualified medical practitioner and sets out the injuries that you have suffered. This will be fundamental evidence in the case.

At the point of reporting a matter to the police, what do I need to keep record of?

* As stated above you will only need to report a domestic violence matter to the police in the event of an assault or murder, or in the event that you need to attend at the police station to have your IPO served on the respondent.

If I feel I am not getting the help I need, who can I go to?

* It is always a good idea to seek legal advice from a family law attorney if you have the opportunity to do so. These professionals are specialised in this field and can help you draft the relevant affidavits for the interim protection order application, appear at court on the return date when you are too afraid or intimidated to be present at court alone with the respondent and can guide you through what the whole process involves.