Durban - A domestic worker was held at gunpoint during a home invasion on Monday afternoon in Yellowwood Park. Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a gang of three armed men entered the home and forced her to lie on the floor.

"The suspects held up the domestic worker at gunpoint and forced her to lie on the floor while they ransacked the home. The incident occurred at around 1.10pm."

Mathios said the gang fled with two flat-screen televisions.

"No injuries were reported. It is not clear at this stage what other items may have been stolen during the robbery,” he said.

Mathois added that Montclair SAPS members attended the scene of the crime.

According to safety tips on the SAPS websites, home-owners must ensure that their gates are locked at all times and that the keys cannot be reached easily.

It further advised home-owners to ensure they teach their employees about securing the home.

