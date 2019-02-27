The R720 000 cash and firearm that recovered. Picture: Supplied

Durban - AN Eshowe woman who allegedly stole R720 000 and a firearm from her employer, appeared in Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Nelly Phakati, 34, was arrested and charged for theft on Monday.

She allegedly stole the large sum of cash and a firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition from her employer's home in Umhlatuzana Township, Chatsworth, last week.

It is alleged that on February 21, the man was out of his house with his wife when the theft occurred.

Phakati and other employees were left in the home.

Shortly after the man received a call from one of the employees that Phakati allegedly packed her property as well as the man’s property and left.

Upon his return home, the man allegedly found the safe containing the cash and a firearm empty.

On Monday, Bayview SAPS detectives made the arrest.

The large amount of cash was recovered and Phakati was arrested.

Further investigations lead the detectives to Phakati’s boyfriend’s home in Verulam, were the firearm was recovered.

The matter was remanded to Wednesday for a formal bail application.

