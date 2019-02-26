Durban - A La Lucia woman and two attorneys who allegedly defrauded a gardener of R78million appeared in the Durban Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday. The magistrate ruled that investigation be finalised by March or the court would hold an inquiry.

In November Pamela Pillay,62, a retail manager and attorneys Rodney Reddy,51, and Pravin Rajadene,55, were arrested by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit.

The trio are charged for allegedly embezzling millions from a deceased elderly German woman.

According to court papers, the gardener became suspicious when he only received R600 000 from the woman's entire estate and sought legal help.

He claimed that he sought help from Pillay, the deceased's neighbour about the administration and winding up the affairs of the deceased.

Pillay and the gardener sought further assistance from Reddy and Rajadene.

It is further alleged that Pillay had given the gardener a few thousand rands, and told him to go back to his home while they started the process.

Upon his return, the man noticed that deceased's signature had been altered, making the trio her beneficiaries.

