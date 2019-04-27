Picture: cor gaasbeek/Pixabay

Durban - A Merebank mother had to wait three days for labour to be induced, after being informed her baby had died and there were no doctors available at the Wentworth Hospital to attend to her. Letitia Naicker, 22, gave birth to a 33-week-old stillborn baby girl four months ago but is struggling to get closure.

She believes more could have been done to save her daughter and claims that to date, no one has informed her on the cause of death.

Seeking answers, Naicker said she had been to the hospital on five occasions to access her medical file but it could not be located.

“When I initially asked how my baby had died, I was told the placenta was needed to conduct an investigation and that I needed to return for the results. For four months, I still don’t have the answers.”

Naicker said she had written to the hospital management and the KZN Department of Health, where she lodged a formal complaint.

The department said they have requested a report from the hospital regarding the matter.

They have apparently set up a meeting with Naicker and the hospital to investigate her grievances.

Naicker, who has a one-year-old son, said she found out she was two weeks pregnant after she took a home pregnancy test.

A private doctor later confirmed the pregnancy and informed her she was due in late January or early February.

Naicker said she did not have medical aid and continued her regular check-ups at a clinic in Merebank, followed by an ante-natal clinic at Wentworth Hospital.

She claimed she was never sent for an ultrasound and when she had questioned the nursing staff at the clinic, they were allegedly rude and arrogant and had told her to speak to the doctor.

“When I questioned the doctor, she told me everything was fine and that an ultrasound was not needed. These are normally done at 20 weeks to confirm the baby’s growth.

“I was also not sent for a Cardiotocography scan, to check the baby’s heartbeat. They only checked my blood pressure and weight and once drew blood for tests.”

She claimed her blood pressure was consistently high.

“I told the doctor that my BP was high during my first pregnancy but she seemed uninterested. I assumed she knew better.”

On November 20, at around 33 weeks into her pregnancy, she said she again questioned the doctor about her high blood pressure.

“She simply told me it was fine and that I should go back home and come again on December 20.”

However, a week later she could not feel the baby move and returned to the hospital.

She was sent to the labour room. “For the first time, I was checked thoroughly and they even did an ultrasound.”

Naicker said she was told to wait for the doctor, but by then, she had known her baby had died.

“I waited an hour for the doctor to arrive. She conducted another ultrasound and uttered the words I’ll never forget, ‘the baby is dead’ and she walked off.”

She said her husband, who had accompanied her, had cried for the first time in their three years of marriage.

“I was told that I needed to return on Monday (three days later) to be admitted as there were no doctors on weekends to see to me.”

Carrying her dead baby, she did as she was told. Labour was induced and Naicker delivered her 2kg stillborn daughter.

But the loss of her child quickly sinked in and Naicker slipped into a state of depression.

“I cried all the time. There was a stage where I neglected my husband and child due to the loss. I became upset constantly and lashed out at everyone. All I wanted was to hold my baby and knowing it was a girl, which I had always wanted, made it worse.”

Naicker said producing breast milk made it harder.

“Losing my baby was the most traumatising experience and eventually led to us moving out of the outbuilding we rented in Merebank because it constantly reminded me of the pregnancy.”

