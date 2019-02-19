

Durban - A Durban State prosecutor who allegedly accepted a R400 bribe appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court.





Prosecutor Stacey Barnard made her first appearance on Tuesday morning.





She appeared briefly in the dock.





She is alleged to have taken the said bribe from Yusuf Ebrahim who faces charges of drunk driving.





It is alleged that she was given an amount of R500.





It is further alleged that she reduced Ebrahim's fine to an admission of guilt and had paid an amount of R100.





She is alleged to have pocketed the balance of R400.





Barnard was arrested on Friday and was released on a warning to appear before the court the next time.





According to information, she is working as a state prosecutor at the Durban Magistrate's Court.





It is unknown how long she is working as a Prosecutor.





Her case was remanded to April 30 for further investigation.



