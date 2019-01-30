Durban - EThekwini Municipality has issued a public warning following a scam that allegedly sees people being duped into believing that their electricity connection is illegal. The municipality's spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said people are then allegedly being coaxed into paying for the electricity to be reconnected.

"Electricity customers in various townships are being targeted by thieves who produce a fake letter allegedly from the municipality. They are threatening the customer that their supply is illegally connected and will be switched off and the cable removed if they do not pay their arrears. They then request that the customer pay an amount of money directly to them so that the customer may not be disconnected," said Mayisela.

Mayisela furthered that while the municipality does send letters to customers who connect their services illegally, the public should be aware that at no stage should any payment be made to any individual in the field.

"Payments to the city are only accepted at the municipal banking halls and cashiers in authorized centres."

Mayisela urged the public to always ask for identification from municipal workers.

"You should ask for names and the company for which the contractor works. Contractors must always display ID Cards and must be in red overalls failing which they should not be allowed in the customer's premises. The contractor must inform the customer of his or her intention. Any contractor vehicle must also display the company logo."

He said customers may call at any of the Electricity Customer Service Centers to confirm the validity of the job being undertaken or alternatively to call the Contact Center No. 080 1313 111.

He also warned residents that illegal connections are not only dangerous but cost the city millions of rand each year, making it difficult to ensure sustainability of supply and roll out of service delivery.

"Should anyone encounter such illegal activity, please report it to the City Integrity and Investigation Unit on 0800 202020 immediately."

