Durban- A RIVER next to Umhlatuzana Hindu Temple in Chatsworth, Durban, burst its banks, leading to the religious building being submerged in water. When POST visited the scene on Tuesday, sand and debris covered the parking lot and was strewn across the temple’s entrance.

Residents and devotees watched from the road above as water gushed into the 60-year-old temple.

Peru Naicker, 74, said: “I have been a devotee at this temple since its inception and I feel heartbroken at what I am seeing.

“The river is normally three metres wide but this morning it was about 12 metres. Water from the river had also covered a smaller bridge that was next to the temple, which cars used to gain access to their homes. Seeing everything brings tears to my eyes.”

Another devotee, who declined to be named, said as much as it was a sad sight, she was comforted that that storm did not damage the “Mother Goddess”.

“If you look into the hall, you can see water in the temple, but the mother and the puthu (snake mound) remain. It brings some sort of warmth to my heart.”

Her husband added that while weaving through Monday’s storm, all he could think about was the temple and prayed he “made it home safe”.

“I was driving through Wyebank and luckily I was driving a 4x4, but it was scary. I saw cars stranded with their hazard lights on, and dodged rocks and sand, but I never thought I would make it home safe until I got to my driveway gate. In all my years I never drove like that.”

POST