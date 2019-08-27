As a woman with her finger on the pulse on a range of matters - whether in script or on the director’s chair - Krijay Govender shares her thoughts on some of the greatest challenges facing South African women. Picture: Supplied

FROM a beauty queen to a leading entertainer and director on the South African entertainment scene, Krijay Govender has earned her stripes and then some, in a challenging industry. She was crowned Miss India SA in 1994 and was the runner-up in Miss India Worldwide in New York in 1996.

Govender went on to score roles in hit TV series and soapies, such as Isidingo and Generations, to directing the soap opera 7de Laan.

And she continues to prove her worth on stage, in front of and behind the camera.

As a woman with her finger on the pulse on a range of matters - whether in script or on the director’s chair - the POST asked what she thought was the greatest challenge facing South African women.

“The greatest challenge is work with equal pay. Many industries still pay women less than their male counterparts. Another challenge is the ridiculous pressure from social media, especially for women to look a certain way - doing this in artificial and dangerous procedures. It’s destructive and disturbing.”

Considering her past experience in beauty pageants, we asked Govender what was the most important aspect young women should remember when entering this arena of competitiveness.

“Pageants are just one of a million platforms to launch a career in media. That’s all they are. Luckily for young women today, there are millions of platforms.”

On the comedy front, Govender’s top tip for women wanting to explore the field is to strike while the iron is hot.

“Comedy has exploded and there are so many women doing their thing on social media Go for it if you have funny bones. Comedy is just great storytelling with laughs.”

Asked what she thought the most challenging obstacle for women in the television, film and theatre industries was, Govender said: “Pay is sometimes still inferior.”

Dismissing the stereotype of “it’s who you know, not what you know in entertainment”, she said it was hard work that earned success.

“I’ve never had the ‘who you know’ experience. It’s hard work. Eventually, people notice if your work is good. Just stick to your guns and talents. And if something doesn’t feel right, don’t do it. There are no such things as once in a lifetime opportunities. If it’s not the right time, it will come by again.”

POST