Opinion - MOST parents tend to regard the school their children attend as a second home. They would want to believe the school is responsible for more than just their children’s education. It is a place that is supposed to keep the young ones safe from harm and abuse. They trust that the principal and teachers at the school would create a safe learning environment, train staff in child protection and take appropriate action when they identify pupils who are suffering or at risk of harm.

Regrettably, this is not always the case.

The sad truth is that while the majority of teachers are upright professionals who take pride in their multifaceted roles as educators, a handful of “rotten eggs” are giving the noble profession a bad name.

A recent study by the SA Council for Educators (Sace) - a statutory body responsible for regulating the teaching profession - showed that 326 cases of sexual assault of pupils were reported countrywide in a single year.

Some of the allegations against the sexual predators make for disturbing reading and include teachers who have intimate relations with pupils, the sexual harassment of pupils, touching and groping and passing of intimate notes and messages to vulnerable pupils.

It is encouraging to see that the Sace has moved to clamp down on these depraved educators by making it a requirement for all new teachers applying for registration to produce a valid police clearance certificate.

This will go some way towards vetting entry teachers, making schools safer and protecting the integrity of the profession.

But while the move is well-intentioned, the question to ask is: Does it go far enough? What about those predators already lurking in the system? Are there mechanisms in place to ensure all teachers have a clean record and are sufficiently aware of what constitutes appropriate and inappropriate behaviour when dealing with pupils and the consequences and dangers of teacher misconduct?

Let’s not implement solutions in half-measures. If we wish to ensure the safety and protection of our pupils, such vetting processes must apply across the board.

What is also crucial is that parents talk to their children about personal safety.

By teaching your child how to avoid possible dangers and what to do if they find themselves in a potentially harmful or threatening situation, you will empower your child to know what to do in such circumstances.

Far better to be safe than sorry.

