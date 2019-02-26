Durban - AN ELDERLY woman was assaulted with a wheel spanner while fighting off a robber during a home invasion on Saturday morning. The woman, believed to be in her 80's, from Hillcrest sustained several injuries and bruising to her body.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the suspect tried to enter her premises through an unlocked security gate at around 4.45am.

"She tried to prevent the suspect from entering her home and she was assaulted her with a wheel spanner. The woman sustained several injuries and bruising."

Mathios said ER24 and Meditech paramedics responded to the scene.

"The victim was treated for her injuries at the scene. A green bag containing a wheel spanner was recovered from a nearby property."

In a separate incident, a woman was held up and robbed on a property in Assagay at around 2.49am on Monday morning.

“The suspect entered the property and held up the resident at knifepoint, robbing her of two cellphones. It is unclear how the suspect managed to gain entry onto the property," said Mathios.

The robbery was reported to Hillcrest SAPS who attended the scene of the crime.

